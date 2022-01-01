Teljesítményt biztosító és hirdetési sütik (cookie)

Community

In Hungary, bp has active Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to work with, and give back to the communities in which we operate
 

Our community programmes in Hungary at both of our office locations (Budapest and Szeged) are developed by our local operations in line with local needs and circumstances. We believe this is the best way of ensuring that what we do is relevant and meaningful for the communities in which we operate.

In addition to these programmes, bp in Hungary aims to help shaping an inclusive society in Hungary – where, people are measured by their performance rather than their cultural, physical or personal differences. By supporting civil organizations, bp in Hungary wants to contribute to and foster intercultural understanding, social cohesion and to help communities to embrace differences.

Community investment

Giving back to the community we reside in while doing something really useful and fun: this is corporate social responsibility in action!

Donation and fundraising

People working at bp in Hungary often get together to raise money for good causes