Beside the many fundraising activities which are organised throughout the year, the biggest one is organised at year-end the Christmas Shoebox Drive (Cipősdoboz akció). The mission of this annual charitable movement to collect and give a surprise box with Christmas gifts to children who lives in less privileged parts of Hungary. To this initiative bp in Hungary joined in 2011 and the number of boxes collected is growing every year. In 2018 more than 700 boxes got donated by bp employees, which is more than 1% of the total number of boxes collected in the whole country. In order to give a bigger boost to the campaign after each box delivered bp Hungary donated 3000 HUF to good causes, all of them related to support the children’s welfare. At the end of the campaign besides the boxes bp in Hungary and its employees donated more than 4 million Forints.