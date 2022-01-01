Who we are

We are a global energy business with enormous reach across the world's energy system



From the deep sea to the desert, from rigs to retail, our people wake up every day to track, trade and deliver the world’s energy in real-time.

Our industry is changing faster than ever before. To address the energy challenges of the world today and for tomorrow, we are modernizing the way we work - continually improving, to be more efficient, reduce costs and be more sustainable. This includes simplifying and standardizing business processes, operating them across our network of global service centres and driving significant added value for bp.