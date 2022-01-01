Teljesítményt biztosító és hirdetési sütik (cookie)

Who we are

We are a global energy business with enormous reach across the world's energy system

From the deep sea to the desert, from rigs to retail, our people wake up every day to track, trade and deliver the world’s energy in real-time.

 

Our industry is changing faster than ever before. To address the energy challenges of the world today and for tomorrow, we are modernizing the way we work - continually improving, to be more efficient, reduce costs and be more sustainable. This includes simplifying and standardizing business processes, operating them across our network of global service centres and driving significant added value for bp.

bp in Hungary

In Hungary, bp has been present since 1991. Today, we offer a wide range of career opportunities in Budapest and Szeged.

bp group at a glance

We operate in 70 countries worldwide. We find and produce oil and gas on land and offshore

