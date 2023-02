bp in Hungary

In Hungary we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization since 2009 which is an integrated part of bp. Our first office was opened in Budapest, followed by starting our operation in Szeged in 2017. We invest in people's future in order to be able to deliver increased value. We are working on solving the big complex challenges facing our world today – including the transition to low carbon – and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged we work in the field of customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions to contribute to solving the dual challenge.