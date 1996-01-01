Teljesítményt biztosító és hirdetési sütik (cookie)

A honlapunk teljesítményével kapcsolatos adatok begyűjtéséhez és azok elemzéséhez, illetve a honlap működésének biztosításához sütiket használunk. A hirdetési sütik ezenfelül azt is lehetővé teszik a számunkra és partnereink számára, hogy az Önnek számára releváns hirdetéseket jelenítsünk meg amikor az oldalunkra vagy más, harmadik fél oldalaira – beleértve a közösségi média platformjait – látogat. Az „Összes engedélyezése” lehetőségre kattintva az összes sütit engedélyezheti, de egyenként is beállíthatja őket, amennyiben a „Sütibeállítások kezelése” lehetőségre kattint, ahol további információkhoz is juthat.

Sütibeállítások kezelése

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. GBS

GBS

We’re bp Global Business Services working as an integrated part of bp. As the world and bp are changing, we have a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp.

At GBS Europe we are a highly-skilled and diverse team of more than 2,500 professionals, based in Budapest and Szeged in Hungary, and a finance team in Istanbul, Turkey.

 

Our business services are efficient, compliant and reliable. We deliver additional value in core areas of risk management, compliance and control, in improving cash and working capital, in process excellence and standardisation. We’re focused and professional. We’re truly committed to our stakeholders, and to driving-up value for bp’s businesses.

 

At GBS Europe we are creating innovative solutions to transform bp, driven by inspired people in a dynamic environment. We pride ourselves on excellent teamwork. In 2017, our people were awarded ’Best Shared Service of the year in CEE region’ thanks to our growth, process efficiency and innovation. Our modern office in Szeged opened in 2017, making Hungary one of bp’s largest employee locations. 

 

Areas we support:

Finance & accounting
  • Accounting
  • Internal and external financial reporting
  • Tax services
  • Planning and performance reporting
  • Controlling
Procurement services
  • Sourcing
  • Procurement
  • Counterparty Due Diligence
  • Expense management
  • Pricing of traded goods
  • Settlements and invoicing
  • Cost accounting
Customer service
  • Material and customer master data maintenance
  • Order and complaint management
  • Invoicing
  • Cash collection
  • Credit analysis and credit risk assessment
  • Reporting and forecasting
HR Services
  • Expat Data management
  • First Level Support of global systems
  • HR SAP administration
  • Global learning demand planning and learning coordination
  • Organizational design in SAP
  • Resourcing administration
Find your place within bp