Products and services

In Hungary, bp has been present for decades, being represented at the beginning by its well-known global fuel and lubricant products – there were bp and later ARAL fuel station networks between 1993 and 1999, together with Castrol products that have been available on the Hungarian market since 1989.

In 2009, bp established its fully-owned internal business-supporting European Centre (GBS Europe – Global Business Services, Europe) in Budapest and in 2017 opened its second office in Szeged. By the end of 2019, with around 2,500 employees, bp in Hungary is the 4th largest bp office globally, a significant employer and business entity in Hungary, as well as in the CEE region, especially within the SSC sector. The Centre creates value for bp across the world, by providing financial, procurement and HR process optimization and standardization solutions, as well as customer service experience.