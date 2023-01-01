Our awards

Most Attractive Employer 2022

We are proud to announce that bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer of 2022 Award, second time in a row, in the BSC sector, based on the PwC’s Employee Preference Survey.

Global economic events have increased the importance of financial security, stability, and long-term career prospects for employees. Although salary remains the most important factor, growing insecurity has changed job preferences: career

prospects and overtime pay have overtaken flexible working hours and a predictable work schedule in job seekers’ list of priorities.

PwC Hungary prepares the annual ranking of the best workplaces, based on a national opinion survey. This year they surveyed the job preferences of nearly 25,000 young and experienced employees in Hungary, for the sixth time, and the award was given by the votes of respondents aged between 16-45.