Our awards

We are proud to announce that bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer of 2022 Award, second time in a row, in the BSC sector, based on the PwC’s Employee Preference Survey.
Global economic events have increased the importance of financial security, stability, and long-term career prospects for employees. Although salary remains the most important factor, growing insecurity has changed job preferences: career
prospects and overtime pay have overtaken flexible working hours and a predictable work schedule in job seekers’ list of priorities.
PwC Hungary prepares the annual ranking of the best workplaces, based on a national opinion survey. This year they surveyed the job preferences of nearly 25,000 young and experienced employees in Hungary, for the sixth time, and the award was given by the votes of respondents aged between 16-45.
In 2020 bp Hungary was given the 'Volunteer program of the year' award in the corporate category by 'Önkéntes Központ Alapítvány (ÖKA)', a Hungarian Volunteer Center Foundation.
It is important for us to give back to our environment and we have always been open to initiatives coming from our employees: in 2019 more than 100 charity ideas came to life, which could not have happened without the active participation of our colleagues.
HOA Membership - HOA (Hungarian Outsourcing Association) is an open, independent and professional association with the mission to promote the country's economic development by supporting the business services sector, through spreading opportunities to increase efficiency offered by organizational innovation and in particular through uptaking the concept of outsourcing.