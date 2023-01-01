Teljesítményt biztosító és hirdetési sütik (cookie)

Our awards

Most Attractive Employer 2022

 

We are proud to announce that bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer of 2022 Award, second time in a row, in the BSC sector, based on the PwC’s Employee Preference Survey.

Global economic events have increased the importance of financial security, stability, and long-term career prospects for employees. Although salary remains the most important factor, growing insecurity has changed job preferences: career
prospects and overtime pay have overtaken flexible working hours and a predictable work schedule in job seekers’ list of priorities.

PwC Hungary prepares the annual ranking of the best workplaces, based on a national opinion survey. This year they surveyed the job preferences of nearly 25,000 young and experienced employees in Hungary, for the sixth time, and the award was given by the votes of respondents aged between 16-45.

 

Most Attractive Employer 2021

We are proud to announce that bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer of 2021 Award, in the SSC sector, based on the PwC’s Employee Preference Survey. 

Money, flexibility, and a cool boss - this is what the young workforce is looking for when choosing a workplace. We are truly honored that our employer branding efforts are being recognized even in these uncertain times. 

PwC Hungary prepares the annual ranking of the best workplaces, based on a national opinion survey. This year they surveyed the job preferences of 30,000 young and experienced employees in Hungary, for the fifth time, and the award was given by the votes of respondents aged between 16-28. 

We are proud that our efforts are recognized both internally & externally
As a bp (GBS) centre in Hungary, we have been recognized as trusted solution providers internally by our own bp colleagues and departments, and externally by the supported businesses around the world. We are proud that we have been managed to create a workplace environment and a local corporate culture that actively promotes diversity, inclusivity, openness, and a healthy work-life balance that makes us want to do the finest work for the company, as well as to do good and the right thing always for the people and the environment that surrounds us. We have been awarded by both international and local organizations and institutions for our efforts to link the name of bp with values that we do live by every day.
Sustainable office of the year
In the 2020 Office of the year gala, after winning the people's choice award, the professional jury found Agora to be the Sustainable office of the year.  This award acknowledges our green and family-friendly initiatives as well. 
Access4you - Gold certificate
In 2021, the Agora Budapest office received a gold certificate by Access4you. This accessibility promoting organization decleared our office to be an inclusive, sustainable and collaborative social environment.
Family Friendly Workplace
For implementing numerous initiatives for the employees to find the right balance between their professional work and (family) life, bp in Hungary was acknowledged with a certificate .
Volunteer program of the year

In 2020 bp Hungary was given the 'Volunteer program of the year' award in the corporate category by 'Önkéntes Központ Alapítvány (ÖKA)', a Hungarian Volunteer Center Foundation. 

It is important for us to give back to our environment and we have always been open to initiatives coming from our employees: in 2019 more than 100 charity ideas came to life, which could not have happened without the active participation of our colleagues.

PWC survey about attractive companies
Based on PWC’s recent research bp was selected the second most attractive employer in the shared service industry among students.
Employer Branding Award
In March 2019, bp in Hungary has been awarded with a prestigious Employer Branding Award by the Hungarian PR association for it's integrated employer branding strategy.
Responsible Employer Award 2018
On the 2018 Responsible Employer selection, bp in Hungary has been awarded with a bronze level certification for our exemplary and diverse ‘employee wellbeing’ efforts. We are proud of our measures taken around the working environment, health and safety, family-friendly and work-life balance approach, learning & development portfolio, benefit package and all the diversity & inclusion initiatives.
Best shared services centre
In 2017 bp in Hungary's Global Business Services has won a prestigious ‘best shared services centre’ of the year award. The 5th annual CEE Shared Services and Outsourcing Awards recognized 25 top companies from a total of 23 countries for their contribution to the shared services industry.
Best Office Award
2017 Best Office Award 3rd Place, bp Hungary Office in Szeged
SSC Investment of the Year
In 2016 bp in Hungary won SSC Investment of the Year prize. At the 'Investors of the Year' Gala HIPA, the Hungarian investment agency awarded companies investing in Hungary.
Disability-friendly Workplace
Due to all of our efforts made around attracting, employing and retaining disabled people, promoting disability-friendly environment and continuously improve the relevant processes bp in Hungary is recognized for being a Disability-friendly Workplace.
EU Diversity Charter
In 2017 bp in Hungary joined to the EU Diversity Charter in Hungary, representing the full commitment and dedication to create the fundamentals of a diverse and inclusive organizational culture and further develop existing business practices. We are proud to hold the title since then.
HOA Membership

HOA Membership - HOA (Hungarian Outsourcing Association) is an open, independent and professional association with the mission to promote the country's economic development by supporting the business services sector, through spreading opportunities to increase efficiency offered by organizational innovation and in particular through uptaking the concept of outsourcing.

MEF membership
MEF membership – Hungarian Employers Forum on Equal Opportunities was founded in 2010 as the first professional and advocacy organisation in Hungary, bringing together companies who care about equality. Their aim is to call attention to the importance and benefits of employing disadvantaged people. As a member, bp in Hungary could improve equal opportunities policy in employment and introduce international principles and best practices of equality.