#BP10 events
In Hungary, we opened our first office 10 years ago, so in 2019 we thought it was time to celebrate! We're very proud to have had a presence in the country for 10 years, providing opportunities for thousands of people to build their careers in a supportive and forward-thinking environment. Read about our #BP10 events below!
#BP10 event This Szeged-based charity run, held in May 2019, supporting the foundation for premature babies had bp as its major sponsor .
#BP10 event Budapest Pride 2019 was on 7 July, and as a proud global ally, bp in Hungary celebrated with more than 150 colleagues and friends.
#BP10 event Songs, sunshine, chill-out zones, and great bp values came together to create that special festival feeling at the 2019 Szeged Youth Festival.
#BP10 event It was a tale of summer fun in two cities for the Summer Day 2019 in Budapest and Szeged, and everyone was invited.
#BP10 event The Wizzair half-marathon held in Budapest, September 2019, is the biggest in Europe, and we passed with flying colours!
#BP10 event When it comes to corporate social responsibility, we roll up our sleeves and get to work! This year we helped some beautiful gardens grow.
Team ‘Solaris’ and the Hungarian Red Cross organized blood donation, and plenty of bp employees took part.
Carlos Sainz, Renault Sport Formula One™ Team told us about his career, plus insights into the life of a racing driver.
In June 2018, bp in Hungary hosted Mélanie Astles, a Challenger Class pilot in the Red Bull Air Race and fifth best female pilot in the world.
Smiling faces, an excited buzz, and children of all ages chatting away, while winter holiday music welcomed a magical visit from Santa.
Throughout spring in 2018 bp colleagues have taken part in a Mountain Challenge programme - living our values and unleashing their energy.
From a supportive environment to financial benefits, a work-life balance and social events, there are many ways bp sweetens our everyday lives.