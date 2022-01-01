Teljesítményt biztosító és hirdetési sütik (cookie)

Our life

#BP10 events 

 

In Hungary, we opened our first office 10 years ago, so in 2019 we thought it was time to celebrate! We're very proud to have had a presence in the country for 10 years, providing opportunities for thousands of people to build their careers in a supportive and forward-thinking environment. Read about our #BP10 events below!

Running for little lives

#BP10 event This Szeged-based charity run, held in May 2019, supporting the foundation for premature babies had bp as its major sponsor .

Budapest Pride 2019

#BP10 event Budapest Pride 2019 was on 7 July, and as a proud global ally, bp in Hungary celebrated with more than 150 colleagues and friends.

Szeged Youth Festival

#BP10 event Songs, sunshine, chill-out zones, and great bp values came together to create that special festival feeling at the 2019 Szeged Youth Festival.

BP Summer Day

#BP10 event It was a tale of summer fun in two cities for the Summer Day 2019 in Budapest and Szeged, and everyone was invited.

wizzair budapest

Wizzing in Budapest!

#BP10 event The Wizzair half-marathon held in Budapest, September 2019, is the biggest in Europe, and we passed with flying colours!

Charity Day 2019

#BP10 event When it comes to corporate social responsibility, we roll up our sleeves and get to work! This year we helped some beautiful gardens grow.

Other social events

We are so much more than a great workplace: bp is a community too. It bring together trusted colleagues, friends, and even some family. As well as working together we enjoy a One Team environment which is supportive in and outside of the office. We organize many exciting events, CSR initiatives, employee-led business activities - bringing colleagues and communities together. From giving blood to climbing mountains, read more about our teams' activities below. 

Giving blood

Team ‘Solaris’ and the Hungarian Red Cross organized blood donation, and plenty of bp employees took part.

Inside Formula One™

Carlos Sainz, Renault Sport Formula One™ Team told us about his career, plus insights into the life of a racing driver.

Red Bull Air Race

In June 2018, bp in Hungary hosted Mélanie Astles, a Challenger Class pilot in the Red Bull Air Race and fifth best female pilot in the world.

Santa Claus visits BP

Smiling faces, an excited buzz, and children of all ages chatting away, while winter holiday music welcomed a magical visit from Santa.

A mountainous effort

Throughout spring in 2018 bp colleagues have taken part in a Mountain Challenge programme - living our values and unleashing their energy.

Our sweet life at BP

From a supportive environment to financial benefits, a work-life balance and social events, there are many ways bp sweetens our everyday lives.