bp 15th anniversary celebration

The anniversary celebration that took place on 25th August 2024 was nothing short of spectacular! It brought together Budapest and Szeged colleagues for the first time at Budapest Park that set the perfect tone for the evening. The event was filled with energy, laughter, and a vibrant atmosphere that left everyone buzzing with joy.



The incredible Momentán Theatre kicked things off with their signature improvisational humor, instantly breaking the ice and setting the mood for an evening of fun and connection. As the night unfolded, the entertainment soared to new heights with live performances by Szabó Balázs Band and the electrifying Ivan & the Parazol, whose music had everyone dancing and singing along.Adding a meaningful touch to the festivities, we welcomed our CSR partner, Budapest Bike Maffia, who brought two engaging awareness-raising activities. Their presence reminded us of the importance of giving back, even while celebrating.



For those who preferred a relaxed vibe, Homoludens Association curated an amazing selection of board games that sparked friendly competition and brought out everyone’s playful side. Meanwhile, conversations flowed freely over delicious food and drinks, with plenty of laughter and smiles to go around.



The night wouldn’t have been complete without a thoughtful takeaway. Thanks to Diverzitás Foundation, every guest left with a small but meaningful gift as a token of appreciation for being part of this special evening.



This year’s party wasn’t just a celebration of milestones - it was a true reflection of what makes this team and company so unique: a perfect blend of fun, teamwork, and purpose. Here’s to many more memorable moments together!