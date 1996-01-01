Our humanitarian response effort towards Ukraine focused on directing donations and resources where they would have the greatest impact. In 2022 and 2023 bp Hungary donated 1.000.000 USD towards 8 beneficiary partners which collaborated with many other organizations, foundations reaching out to Ukrainian people – temporarily – living in Hungary or staying in Ukraine. All in all, with this donation activity bp Hungary could help humanitarian efforts of more than 50 organizations supporting min. 1500 families in and from Ukraine.



The video below summarizes our top 3 initiatives showcasing our biggest charity partners, United Way, Salvation Army and Hungarian Foodbank. United Way’s #UnitedForUkraine program actively supports initiatives organized by civil society to enhance access to and participation in education for refugee children and youth. The funding provided by bp could support 20 civil initiatives , positively impacting the lives of over 1700 children, 850 adults, 90 teachers.



The video also showcases the House of Crossroads operated by the Salvation Army of Hungary, which offers vital services to the homeless and those in need. In 2024 the house could be renovated and 10 apartments within the facility is refurbished and offering refuge to Ukrainian families. Currently seven of these apartments accommodates families with young children.



The Learning Without Borders project organized by Migration Aid offers education and daytime care for Ukrainian pupils. With the support of bp Hungary the Hungarian Foodbank provided 60 meals per day to children and teachers attending the LWB program 2 schoolyear long. Additionally, a portion of the financial support was allocated to aid in feeding individuals residing in Ukraine as well as refugees who have fled to Hungary.