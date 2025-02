On 22 June 2024 team members of bp proudly joined the Pride March Budapest together with friends and family to show support for the community and reinforce our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment. This year’s route started on Podmaniczky street and led through the magical streets of downtown, including the beautiful Andrássy avenue. Participants passed the iconic Heroes' square before finally resting in the shade of the trees in front of the stunning Vajdahunyad Castle. The event gathered thousands of participants advocating for LGBTQ+ rights. It was great to be there, take part and stand up for our rights. The bp team walked alongside other organizations, waving rainbow flags and sharing messages of love and acceptance. It was an inspiring experience, highlighting the importance of solidarity and equal rights for all.