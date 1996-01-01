Community investment

Giving back to local communities where we live and work, while doing something really useful and fun: bp's corporate social responsibility in action!

One of the key areas of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy is to support local neighbourhood initiatives to where we live and work, in the South-Pest area and district nine in Budapest and Csongrád County.

We encourage bp employees to support community organizations and charities through volunteering and charitable giving. The goal is that every employee spends two days a year volunteering with a charity organization.