Community investment

Giving back to local communities where we live and work, while doing something really useful and fun: bp's corporate social responsibility in action!

 

One of the key areas of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy is to support local neighbourhood initiatives to where we live and work, in the South-Pest area and district nine in Budapest and Csongrád County.

 

We encourage bp employees to support community organizations and charities through volunteering and charitable giving. The goal is that every employee spends two days a year volunteering with a charity organization. 

Giving back to the community: Charity Days
 

Each year around 100 employees get involved with Charity Days. Projects have included improving gardens and parkland in Budapest, and painting benches and planting trees and flowers for a local kindergarten in Budapest, to renovating outdoor furniture for a Szeged local primary school, so that the children could play in a safer and nicer environment.

