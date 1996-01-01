Community investment

One of the key areas of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy is to support local neighbourhood initiatives to where we live and work, in the South-Pest area and district nine in Budapest and Csongrád County.
We encourage bp employees to support community organizations and charities through volunteering and charitable giving. The goal is that every employee spends two days a year volunteering with a charity organization.
Each year around 100 employees get involved with Charity Days. Projects have included improving gardens and parkland in Budapest, and painting benches and planting trees and flowers for a local kindergarten in Budapest, to renovating outdoor furniture for a Szeged local primary school, so that the children could play in a safer and nicer environment.