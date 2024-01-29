bp’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) goes back to the early 1930s, when Air bp established a refueling depot in Sharjah to serve the first airplanes en route from the UK to India. bp has been an investor in Abu Dhabi since 1939 and was at the forefront of the discovery of oil in the Emirate in 1958.
bp has two offices in the UAE, with around 200 people. Our production and operations, and midstream activities are managed from the Abu Dhabi office, with key partnerships in oil and LNG. And from Dubai, we manage our customers and products business, including Air bp, Marine & Energy, lubricants, and our trading business.
Our 2024 graduate recruitment programme offers challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in:
Applications will be open on 29 January 2024 and close on 28 February 2024.
bp has been working in the Middle East for more than 100 years, going back to the foundation of the company in 1909
