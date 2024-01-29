Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

We offer continuous personal and professional development, with various opportunities for learning and development, and career progression
On this page
Search and apply
Graduate programme
Rewards and benefits
Requirements
Application process
Tips and advice

Search and apply

Please note: You can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year, then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

bp in United Arab Emirates

 

bp’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) goes back to the early 1930s, when Air bp established a ‎refueling depot in Sharjah to serve the first airplanes en route from the UK to India. bp has been an investor in Abu Dhabi since 1939 and was at the forefront of the discovery of oil in the Emirate in 1958.   

 

bp has two offices in the UAE, with around 200 people. Our production and operations, and midstream activities are managed from the Abu Dhabi office, with key partnerships in oil and LNG. And from Dubai, we manage our customers and products business, including Air bp, Marine & Energy, lubricants, and our trading business. 

Graduate programme

Emirati Arab and business professionals having a formal meeting at their office

Our 2024 graduate recruitment programme offers challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in:

  • Aviation
  • Sales
  • Discipline engineering

 

Applications will be open on 29 January 2024 and close on 28 February 2024.

 

Please use the Search and apply tool to find your perfect career match and complete the application.

Rewards and benefits

Rewards and benefits
  • A competitive salary and compensation package
  • Health and wellbeing plans
  • Some teams currently operate a hybrid model of working, which will enable employees, subject to team and role requirements, an option to work from home part of the week to encourage a better work-life balance.
  • We offer continuous personal and professional development, with various opportunities for learning and development, and career progression.
  • Global company share programme

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • Relevant bachelor and/or master’s degree
  • Graduates of 2022, 2023 or 2024 academic years
  • UAE citizens holding family book (Khoulasat Qaid)
  • Military service clearance certificate (for male candidates) 

Application process

Application process infographic

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in United Arab Emirates

bp has been working in the Middle East for more than 100 years, ‎going back to the foundation of the company in 1909‎

Professionals

Our diverse business interests offer a wide range of career opportunities for you

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC and Masdar to join bp’s UK hydrogen projects

bp has taken a major step forward in strengthening its strategic partnership with ADNOC and Masdar of Abu Dhabi, bringing international participation to its planned blue and green hydrogen developments in Teesside in the north-east of England