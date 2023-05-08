Challenger program

Apply for our three-year long Challenger program that begins each July. During the program you will be offered three distinct one-year rotations through different areas of our business. You’ll get the opportunity to build technological understanding and specific career skills and lay a firm foundation for the rest of your career. All this hands-on experience will be backed up by a full program of structured learning, support from mentors, ongoing feedback and development.



We ensure flexible working hours and a competitive salary alongside a supportive environment where you can benefit from many development opportunities to shape and advance your long-term career path.