There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

bp Mexico offers Challenger opportunities in Fuels North America
Search and apply

Challenger program

Apply for our three-year long Challenger program that begins each July. During the program you will be offered three distinct one-year rotations through different areas of our business. You’ll get the opportunity to build technological understanding and specific career skills and lay a firm foundation for the rest of your career. All this hands-on experience will be backed up by a full program of structured learning, support from mentors, ongoing feedback and development. 

 

Learn more about Fuels North America and potential opportunities

 

We ensure flexible working hours and a competitive salary alongside a supportive environment where you can benefit from many development opportunities to shape and advance your long-term career path.

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer

To join us, you should:

 

  • Have your Bachelor’s degree in Business or Engineering (awarded by July of your joining year)
  • Show proficiency in spoken and written Business English
  • Preferably have relevant experience within your desired discipline
  • Be a citizen of Mexico
  • Have graduated from University no more than three years prior to joining the program 
  • Are able to demonstrate project management basic skills and/or project coordination experience 

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
