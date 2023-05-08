During the graduate programme, you will be assigned with projects which will aim at solving daily issues with sales, customer service, supply chain operations and supporting teams in order to maintain the product availability to meet customer requirements. This 2-year programme shall allow you to gain exposure in a range of business sectors from automotive to industrial lubricants.

Our 24-month graduate trainee programme within our Castrol business provides exciting and challenging opportunities to develop professional skills for a successful career. You will be exposed to a range of business sectors, from automotive to industrial lubricants. You will also build skills via sophisticated interactions across various functions including marketing, sales, finance, operations, HR, and supply chain.

Applications open on 27 September 2022 and close at midnight on 31 December 2022. Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline.

Your experience



Throughout your journey at bp, training courses and on the job training will help you to develop your technical and behavioural competencies, and you will be guided every step along the way by an experienced coach, mentor, and buddy.

Our sales and marketing will provide you with an opportunity to learn and grow in a variety of commercial verticals to deliver the right products and services to our customers.

