Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Vietnam

Vietnam

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team
On this page
bp in Vietnam
Graduate programmes
Your experience
Rewards and benefits
Requirements
Application process
Work base
Tips and advice

bp in Vietnam

bp business in Vietnam is focused on the production and distribution of lubricants through Castrol BP Petco, our joint venture with the Viet Nam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex)

 

We offer lubricants for virtually all domestic, commercial and industrial applications. 

 

During the graduate programme, you will be assigned with projects which will aim at solving daily issues with sales, customer service, supply chain operations and supporting teams in order to maintain the product availability to meet customer requirements. This 2-year programme shall allow you to gain exposure in a range of business sectors from automotive to industrial lubricants.

Graduate programmes

Sales & marketing programme

 

Our 24-month graduate trainee programme within our Castrol business provides exciting and challenging opportunities to develop professional skills for a successful career. You will be exposed to a range of business sectors, from automotive to industrial lubricants. You will also build skills via sophisticated interactions across various functions including marketing, sales, finance, operations, HR, and supply chain.

Applications open on 27 September 2022 and close at midnight on 31 December 2022. Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline.

Apply now

Your experience

Throughout your journey at bp, training courses and on the job training will help you to develop your technical and behavioural competencies, and you will be guided every step along the way by an experienced coach, mentor, and buddy.

 

Our sales and marketing will provide you with an opportunity to learn and grow in a variety of commercial verticals to deliver the right products and services to our customers.

Rewards and benefits

Rewards and benefits
  • Competitive salary package + bp superannuation plan
  • Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity & culture
  • Career development and mentoring programmes in a global organisation

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • Bachelor's degree, ideally with a GPA of 7.5 /10 in business administration, marketing, economics, e-commerce, or relevant disciplines.
  • A passion to develop a career in the energy industry.
  • Proficient in English and Vietnamese communication and presentation.
  • Strong analytical, problem-solving and interpersonal skills.
  • Proven leadership in extra-curricular and/or social activities.

Application process

  • Online application
  • Online verbal & numerical reasoning test
  • Video interview
  • Assessment centre
  • Offer and feedback

Work base

  • Sales & marketing programme: Head Office, Ho Chi Minh City

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in Vietnam

Learn more about our operations in Vietnam

Castrol in Vietnam

Castrol is a leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer in the world of high-quality lubricants and greases for automobiles, motorcycles and industrial machinery

life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business