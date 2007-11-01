Site traffic information and cookies

Producing and marketing lubricants in Vietnam
Our business in Vietnam is focused on the production and distribution of lubricants through Castrol BP Petco, our joint venture with the Vietnam Petroleum Corporation (Petrolimex).

 

The company was established under Decision No. 411 022 000 138 of 1 November 2007 by the People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, on the basis of the merger of two leading lubricant companies: Vietnam Co Ltd BP Petco, in operation since 1992; and Venture Enterprise Castrol Vietnam, which started business in 1991.

We offer lubricants for virtually all domestic, commercial and industrial applications. For automotive lubrication (including motorcycles 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines, car petrol and diesel engines), our products include an extensive range of manual and automatic transmission fluids, chain lubricants and waxes, coolants, suspension fluids, brake fluids, greases, cleaners and maintenance products. We also produce products for agricultural machinery, plant, general industry and marine engineering uses.

Please use the contact details below to call or write to us at bp Vietnam. We aim to deal with your enquiries as quickly as possible.

Head office – Castrol BP Petco

Level 9, Times Square

22-36 Nguyen Hue and 57-69F Dong Khoi street,
Ben Nghe Ward, District 1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

 

Phone: 84-8 3821 9153
Fax: 84-8 3821 9152

Hanoi office – Castrol BP Petco

7th floor, Hanoi Towers

49 Hai Ba Trung Street
Hanoi, Vietnam

 

Phone: 84-4 3826 5325
Fax: 84-4 3826 6156

