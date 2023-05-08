Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Trinidad & Tobago

Trinidad & Tobago

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

We’re looking for people to join us in a variety of roles across our business
On this page
bp in Trinidad & Tobago
Opportunities
Tips and advice

bp in Trinidad & Tobago

Our head office is in Port-of-Spain, the capital of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago and the country's third-largest municipality.

 

Our head office employees enjoy a lively city which is both the commercial centre and filled with multicultural Caribbean character. The city is known for a full event calendar that features the world famous Trinidad & Tobago Carnival – known for its elaborate costumes and music filled fetes (parties). Among the city's other offerings are cricket and football matches, year-round festivals, a botanic garden, malls, and historic buildings. It’s a fantastic atmosphere that all our employees get to enjoy on a daily basis. The bpTT office itself offers our employees an on-site gym.

Opportunities

Search and apply for our programmes

Graduate programmes

Intern programmes

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
14 Oct 2013 --- Woman holding digital tablet in library --- Image by © Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in TT

Learn more about our operations in Trinidad & Tobago

Juniper, Trinidad and Tobago

The project includes the construction of a normally unmanned platform, together with corresponding subsea infrastructure

Islands in the upstream

Juniper boosts Trinidad's gas supply