There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
Our head office is in Port-of-Spain, the capital of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago and the country's third-largest municipality.
Our head office employees enjoy a lively city which is both the commercial centre and filled with multicultural Caribbean character. The city is known for a full event calendar that features the world famous Trinidad & Tobago Carnival – known for its elaborate costumes and music filled fetes (parties). Among the city's other offerings are cricket and football matches, year-round festivals, a botanic garden, malls, and historic buildings. It’s a fantastic atmosphere that all our employees get to enjoy on a daily basis. The bpTT office itself offers our employees an on-site gym.
