Intern programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Each year we offer paid internships to students interested in a career in engineering, science or business which last for eight to ten weeks from June to August
Offering a whole host of opportunities for creative and inquisitive individuals, the internship is a chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically challenging projects our industry has to offer. And if you’ve also got a passion for and commitment to responsible energy, apply for the programme and help us make a difference.

  • As an intern you’ll receive a competitive salary along with an allowance
  • You’ll also be able to take advantage of our flexible working hours to best suit your needs

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • To apply, you’ll need to be in your penultimate year of study with a minimum GPA of 3.0
  • Be a Trinidad & Tobago citizen, CARICOM National or have resident status

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Application process pdf / 793.3 KB

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
