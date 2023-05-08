Site traffic information and cookies

Graduate programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

No matter where you join bp Trinidad & Tobago – whether you join us in engineering, science or business – you’ll be part of a company committed to growing our business – and your career
Search and apply

bp in Trinidad & Tobago

bp Trinidad & Tobago offers graduate opportunities in our Upstream business opening up a world of opportunities to work on different projects alongside different teams.

Graduate programmes

Our programmes typically last 18-to-36 months in length and in some cases offer a rotation through different areas of our business.

 

You’ll get the opportunity to build technological understanding and specific career skills, and lay a firm foundation for the
rest of your career.

 

All this hands-on experience will be backed up by a full programme of structured learning, support from mentors, ongoing feedback and development.

Rewards and benefits

  • A highly competitive salary
  • A flexible benefits package
  • Access to our share plan
  • Pension plan
  • Private medical insurance and health screening
  • Paid vacation and public holidays
  • Charitable donations to encourage fundraising and volunteering

Requirements

  • To apply for any of our graduate programmes you will need a minimum GPA of 3.0
  • Have no more than three years’ work experience
  • Be a Trinidad & Tobago citizen, CARICOM National or have resident status

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
