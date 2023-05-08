Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Norway

Norway

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Aker bp is the operator of the Valhall-field, which is one of the largest in Norway, consists of eight platforms and has a life expectancy until 2050
On this page
Search and apply
bp in Norway
Tips and advice

Search and apply

bp in Norway

Aker bp has a long-standing collaboration with graduate schools and universities to recruit talent as well as cooperation with regards to student internships.

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
14 Oct 2013 --- Woman holding digital tablet in library --- Image by © Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

Aker bp

Aker bp is a fully-fledged E&P company with exploration, development and production activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS)

Air bp Biojet

Oslo Airport first location to supply Air bp Biojet via main fuel hydrant system

Air bp, the global aviation fuel and services business is one of the world’s leading suppliers of jet fuel

The sky's the limit for Air bp and the rapidly growing aviation industry