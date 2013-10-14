Today, bp's main business activities in Singapore include the oil, gas, chemicals, carbon and finance trading business for the Eastern Hemisphere, covering the Middle East, Southern and East Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia and China. Singapore is also the regional headquarters for shipping, consumer lubricants, industrial lubricants, marine fuel and lubricants, and aviation fuels, serving international markets and customers.
Rachel Chua is a commodity risk analyst based in Singapore. We spoke to her about how she made the choice of where to start her career, and how she’s found her feet in a career with purpose and opportunities
We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
More information about what you can expect from the application process
Our 3,000 strong international team works tirelessly every day to ensure bp's oil, gas and refined products get to the people and businesses who need them, wherever they are in the world
JobStreet.com allows candidates to share their experiences of working inside a company with each other