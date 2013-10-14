Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Singapore

Singapore

Imagine the chance to accelerate your career and change the future of energy
On this page
bp in Singapore
Opportunities
Tips and advice
Dates for the diary

bp in Singapore

Today, bp's main business activities in Singapore include the oil, gas, chemicals, carbon and finance trading business for the Eastern Hemisphere, covering the Middle East, Southern and East Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia and China. Singapore is also the regional headquarters for shipping, consumer lubricants, industrial lubricants, marine fuel and lubricants, and aviation fuels, serving international markets and customers.

Rachel

Our stories: Rachel Chua

Rachel Chua is a commodity risk analyst based in Singapore. We spoke to her about how she made the choice of where to start her career, and how she’s found her feet in a career with purpose and opportunities

Opportunities

Please visit the Dates for the diary section to register for any of our events

Graduate programmes

Intern and insight programmes

A crew member undertakes an anchor chain inspection onboard the BP British Kestrel Ship at Ceyhan Terminal, Turkey.

Shipping cadets

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
14 Oct 2013 --- Woman holding digital tablet in library --- Image by © Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process

Dates for the diary

Please note: Vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. We highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.

 

Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

Global energy trading

Our 3,000 strong international team works tirelessly every day to ensure bp's oil, gas and refined products get to the people and businesses who need them, wherever they are in the world

bp in Singapore

Learn more about our operations in Singapore

bp Singapore on Jobstreet

JobStreet.com allows candidates to share their experiences of working inside a company with each other