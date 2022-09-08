Our stories: Rachel Chua

Choosing which company to work for at the beginning of your career can be a daunting task. There are many factors to consider: The size of the business, the specifics of the role and the culture of the organisation, to give a few examples. For me, it was the opportunities for growth as well as bp’s culture that made it an easy decision to start my career here. I joined bp as an intern with the Strategic Change and Operational Excellence team while studying business and economics at university. Though I had never considered a career in the energy industry before then, the dynamic working environment and caring culture I saw even in that short period of time convinced me that bp was the right place for me. After graduating, I joined bp on the Finance and Risk graduate programme and have been here ever since!

