Shipping cadets

Transporting commodities all over the world on a multi-million dollar supertanker? It’s a role like no other. And with our structured cadet programme, you can become a fully trained officer with internationally recognized qualifications in three-to-four years.
Under our sponsorship, you will have the opportunity to undergo our highly structured on-board training and receive guidance throughout, at the same time earning a generous allowance.
Then when you finish, you will have the opportunity to embark on a long-term career with one of the world’s most advanced international fleets.
Being a cadet is demanding, both mentally and physically. To thrive, you need to be driven and logical, with an interest in living and working at sea. You’ll be expected to muck in – and do your share of chipping and painting! So it’s important you’re prepared to take orders and work as part of a team. After all, the crew’s depending on you to help run a huge, multi-million dollar ship. While hours can be long, often with limited time on land, you’ll have a dedicated team to support you, plus time to relax and chill out. Our vessels are highly advanced and many have gyms, games consoles and wi-fi. If you’re motivated, self-sufficient, adaptable and keen to learn, you could have what it takes to join the bp fleet.
Our industry moves quickly. To remain at the forefront, we need to invest – in people and their development, not just research and technology. For this reason, we spend millions of dollars developing exceptional talent, including people like you. When you join, you’ll be part of a company committed to growing our business – and your career.
As a shipping cadet, you have an amazing opportunity to get qualified and prepare for a successful career. With sponsored training, you are guided throughout the programme, and you get a generous monthly allowance while at sea. Once you qualify as a trainee officer, we’ll give you an opportunity to apply for a permanent role in our fleet and the chance to build a future.
bp Shipping provides safe, efficient, environmentally responsible marine and shipping solutions in support of bp group strategies
