Deck cadet

You’ll split your time between deck operations (such as chipping rust off metalwork) and bridge / cargo watch keeping. Watch keeping involves monitoring equipment and dials, as well as looking out for other vessels and hazards. Shifts vary, but are usually four hours at a time. You’ll also shadow more senior crew and help with a range of tasks, for example: navigational watch – monitoring radar, performing lookout duties and observing the passage of the ship; cargo watch – monitoring the operation of pumps, flow of cargo, tank levels; safety rounds; maintenance of equipment.
We’ll expect you to note navigation corrections and monitor the position of the ship (day and night), navigating by the stars. Over time, you’ll progress to more complex navigation duties such as planning the passage of the ship (and ensuring it remains on this path), avoiding collisions by safely passing other vessels and making continuous calculations regarding distance, speed and time (taking into account weather conditions etc.). At port, you’ll learn about anchoring, mooring and safe docking, as well as cargo operations, stripping tanks and loading.
This wide-ranging role will make you a key part of the crew. You’ll learn to:
Navigation
Meteorology
Mathematics
Science
Electronic navigation systems
Fire fighting
Tanker training
Marine communications
Collision regulations
Marine offshore operations
Ship knowledge
Occupational safety and security
Cargo work
Ship construction and stability
Practical navigation
Ship operations
Class 2 Certificate of Competency (COC)
Class 1 Certificate of Competency (COC)
Junior officer, chief officer then master on merchant ships.
Executive in shipping, port, pilot surveying.
Middle management in shipping.
When you finish the training, you’ll have the following internationally recognized qualifications:
Once you’re trained and qualified, you’ll be ready to apply for a permanent post as a deck officer on one of our ships. You’ll then have the opportunity to continue your training – up to ships master's certification.
Applications are now closed.
