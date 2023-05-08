Engineer cadet

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
As a cadet, you’ll work day shifts with your department and at times support watch keeping in the engine room. On a day shift you will be involved in anything from stripping an engine and inspecting components, to following the path of water, oil or steam through the ship – or ‘tracing them out’ as it’s known on board. You’ll be working with large machinery and safety is critical. The exposure you get to the ship’s systems will be down to the on-board senior management team and your hunger to learn.
Other than maintenance, in future as an officer, you will be in charge of the safety of all staff in the engine room and as an engine cadet you will understudy this aspect thoroughly.
Hot and frenetic, the engine room is the heart of any ship. Our training will teach you about:
When you finish the training, you’ll have the following internationally recognized qualifications:
Once you’re trained and qualified, you’ll be ready to apply for a permanent post as an engineering officer on one of our ships. Once an officer, you’ll have the opportunity to continue your training – up to chief engineer’s certification.
Applications are now closed.
bp Shipping provides safe, efficient, environmentally responsible marine and shipping solutions in support of bp group strategies
JobStreet.com allows candidates to share their experiences of working inside a company with each other