Intern and insight programmes

Our internships provide an excellent platform for you to explore your career aspirations while delivering tangible benefits throughout our trading business. As one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, our trading & shipping arm keeps the planet’s energy moving. With an extensive portfolio and expertise in physical supply and trading, bespoke financial structures, this part of bp helps around 12,000 customers make the most of their assets – all while offering people like you an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.
Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, trading & shipping is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero whilst delivering distinctive competitive advantage. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key to helping us continue to be one of the world’s leading energy traders.
You’ll get involved in real projects and have a role of significant value, getting exposure to markets, deal making and stretch opportunities.
Beyond that, your internship will use online and virtual learning, leveraging classroom and on-the-job training to give you the building blocks of an amazing career. And you won’t be going it alone, you’ll have a buddy and mentor assigned to you, one who can help you navigate the organisation, give advice on your development and help you learn what it takes to achieve your goals.
This 12-week paid internship gives you the opportunity to gain real business experience in the summer before your final year. And this may lead to an offer of a place on one of our graduate programmes.
Our internships are designed for penultimate year students which means that when returning to university for your final year, you could have a graduate role lined up for the following year. Beyond this, you’ll have drive, innovative thinking, entrepreneurial spirit and the ability to get on well with colleagues.
The summer internship period lasts 12 weeks, from May to July each year.
Trading operations is a commercial function responsible for providing deal management post-trader execution. It ensures that all contractual and operational requirements are fully met. Sitting alongside traders, the team manages the physical movements of oil and product cargos associated with the trades, and directly contributes to the financial performance of our business. The team manages commercial relationships with terminals, surveyors and charterers across the region, ensuring product quality optimization and quantity control. Internship projects would provide interns with the opportunity to work on continuous improvement projects that would expose them to the daily activities of our trading operations team.
An internship within these areas involves understanding the market related to a specific commodity or group of commodities through financial analysis and commercial research. There is a need to understand trade flows, market entry and exit points, review existing and future developments in key geographies in order for us to develop market strategies that would maximise commercial opportunities for our supply and trading business. Internship projects could be in areas of structured products marketing, fuels marketing or with our environmental products team.
Commodity Risk is a critical control and reporting function within finance and risk. It supports the effective management of trading profit and loss and our exposure related to a specific commodity or group of commodities. The team interfaces with the trading benches and management to deliver financial discipline, value-added reporting and risk frameworks. Internship projects in commodity risk would allow interns to build a good understanding of how trading exposure and risk management works in our industry.
The trading and shipping credit risk provides independent risk oversight of the counterparty risks inherent in trading activities, as well as risk analytics and advice on deal structuring and risk mitigation to support the business. We deploy quantitative tools and techniques to assess and measure the credit risks and work very closely with the internal functions within bp and external parties to deliver commercial goals. Internship projects will involve areas of work around performing risk quantification, analysis / review, monitoring and reporting, and opportunities to participate in global and regional initiatives and projects.
We’re offering talented students and recent graduates the opportunity to join our market analytics team as an intern for 12 months and be involved in delivering real-world energy solutions.
As an intern, you’ll help to transform what’s happening in geopolitical and market landscape into monetized trading opportunities. Through on-the-job experience, face-to-face and online learning, you’ll gain exposure to the data and methodology employed in analytics through working with traders and analysts in ship-tracking on one of our oil trading benches. You will learn more about our regional energy markets and the underlying fundamentals and take part in challenging development projects – while gaining insights into the pillars of trading fundamentals.
Now you know a little more about what we do, we’d like to take the opportunity to share some details around how we do it, and why our approach makes us stand out from the crowd.
Our 3,000 strong international team works tirelessly every day to ensure bp's oil, gas and refined products get to the people and businesses who need them, wherever they are in the world
