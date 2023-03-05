Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Singapore
  6. Singapore scholarships

Singapore scholarships

The perfect start to your journey with bp
Quick links
Singapore
Graduate programmes
Intern & insight programmes
Shipping cadets

Our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and the planet. To succeed, we need to inspire and support the next generation of industry innovators. This is what our Future Female Talent scholarship is all about.


Open to female students studying in Singapore, and graduating between August 2024 and July 2025, our scholarship is a fascinating introduction to the energy industry. It will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer. You’ll also gain skills and knowledge that’ll help you apply for one of our internships in the future. 

 

On our scholarship, you’ll:

  • learn about bp
  • be inspired by our strategy and 2050 aims
  • discover all kinds of career opportunities
  • work with your peers on a group challenge
  • be helped to prepare for internship applications and your future career 

 

To make a strong application, show us how our values match yours. If you’re successful in the process, you’ll join a series of engagement events between May to August 2023 – all designed to be a launchpad to our internships.

 

Complete the programme, and you’ll be rewarded with SGD 5000 to help you through your university studies.

 

Becoming one of our Future Female Talent Scholars will put you on a fast-track to a technical interview – getting you that bit closer to a 2024 summer internship with bp. So take the first step, and apply today.  

 

Applications close on 5 March 2023.

Application process

Application process infographic

Apply now

 

Apply now for the Future Female Talent scholarship
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp trading & shipping

bp trading and shipping work to transform and connect the global energy market, offering our customers an integrated and innovative approach to energy. We work across value chains, drawing together bp's capabilities to optimize energy systems

bp in Singapore

Learn more about our operations in Singapore

bp Singapore on Jobstreet

JobStreet.com allows candidates to share their experiences of working inside a company with each other