Singapore scholarships

Our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and the planet. To succeed, we need to inspire and support the next generation of industry innovators. This is what our Future Female Talent scholarship is all about.



Open to female students studying in Singapore, and graduating between August 2024 and July 2025, our scholarship is a fascinating introduction to the energy industry. It will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer. You’ll also gain skills and knowledge that’ll help you apply for one of our internships in the future.

On our scholarship, you’ll:

learn about bp

be inspired by our strategy and 2050 aims

discover all kinds of career opportunities

work with your peers on a group challenge

be helped to prepare for internship applications and your future career

To make a strong application, show us how our values match yours. If you’re successful in the process, you’ll join a series of engagement events between May to August 2023 – all designed to be a launchpad to our internships.

Complete the programme, and you’ll be rewarded with SGD 5000 to help you through your university studies.

Becoming one of our Future Female Talent Scholars will put you on a fast-track to a technical interview – getting you that bit closer to a 2024 summer internship with bp. So take the first step, and apply today.

Applications close on 5 March 2023.

