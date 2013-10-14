Site traffic information and cookies

Graduate programmes

Whether you’re involved in commercial deal making, analyzing markets or moving energy all over the world - you’ll be part of a company committed to growing our business – and your career
Search and apply

Dates for the diary

 

Please note: Vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. We highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice. 

 

Overview

bp Singapore offers graduate opportunities in the fascinating world of trading and shipping

 

As one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, our trading & shipping arm keeps the planet’s energy moving. With an extensive portfolio and expertise in physical supply and trading, bespoke financial structures, this part of bp helps around 12,000 customers make the most of their assets – all while offering people like you an excellent place to begin a rewarding career. 

 

Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, trading & shipping is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero whilst delivering distinctive competitive advantage. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key to helping us continue to be one of the world’s leading energy traders.  

 

That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent, and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. By joining trading & shipping, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse and high performing teams around.

Graduate programmes

Our trading & shipping programme is global in nature – meaning wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development and support. Alongside this, the rotational structure of our programme has been developed to give you choice and means you’ll be challenged in many different ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to eventually take your career in the direction that suits you best. 

 

The team will be on hand to ensure that you’re involved in projects and roles of significant value – giving you exposure to markets, deal making and stretch opportunities. There’s also an excellent chance that you’ll be involved in new and exciting projects, such as unexplored areas of analysis, optimization or commercial opportunity. And, whether you’re learning on the job or in the classroom, joining our trading & shipping programme is the perfect springboard to a rewarding career.

Trading & shipping - development programme 

 

Once hired into the graduate programme your world-class learning journey will incorporate online and virtual learning with face-to-face classroom and on-the-job training giving you the behavioural and technical skills you need to build a truly outstanding career. 

 

On top of this, you’ll have a buddy and mentor assigned to you, helping you to navigate the organisation, guide your development and learn what it takes to be successful in your career. We have designed the programme to enable flexibility, whereby we will discuss your development track preference during the application process and how your preference aligns with your performance in the selection process. Once you have joined bp and become part of the trading & shipping development programme we will consider changes to your development track within the first year. The decision to change tracks will be based upon your performance in your 1st year job rotation and the 1st year assessments. Please note if you enter the programme under the general track, we will work with you to determine your specific track within your 1st year at bp. Rest assured that wherever you go at bp, you’ll have a supportive, collaborative team on your side.

 

Our trading & shipping development tracks include: 

Trading

When you join our energy trading team, you’ll be part of managing our trades on many of the major energy commodity exchanges and the OTC markets as well as our daily exposure to global currencies and interest rate fluctuations. 

 

You’ll have the opportunity to experience different trading disciplines and styles from physical trading to paper trading and may even have the opportunity to specialize in quantitative or financial markets trading. Beyond that, you’ll have the chance to work across rotations, including market analytics, physical operations, chartering, and working as a trading analyst for one of our trading benches. 

 

So, if you have passion, ambition and enthusiasm, why not pursue your goals with a business at the cutting edge of trading and explore your opportunities within trading & shipping?

Analytics

As an analyst, you’ll have the opportunity to directly influence the bottom line as part of a highly commercial and skilled team. Working in the fast-paced world of our trading floors and with access to vast amounts of data and information, you’ll focus on driving continued growth in trading profits and acting as a subject matter expert on energy market fundamentals.

 

Our analytics organisation includes specialists working in market analytics, structuring and data science. And depending on your focus, possible rotations in data strategy, in market analytics on the cross-bench team or with a specific trading bench, or in structuring where you will be supporting the origination of many exciting new projects across the oil, gas, power and low carbon markets.

Commercial

Every year, bp invests billions of dollars searching for new sources of energy and supplying our customers with the fuels they need.

 

You’ll help to ensure we make the best use of our investments. We want you to be in the best position to propose new and creative ways to maximise value. 

 

There are many commercial teams responsible for building and maintaining key relationships, developing unique solutions to address bp’s and our customer’s business needs and creating additional value for our trading business. Our rotations include marketing & origination, structured products, trading operations, chartering and strategy. 

Finance & risk development programme

 

No other graduate programme provides you the same breadth of experiences across finance and multiple risk management areas. Through the programme, you can expect to build a strong understanding of how risk is assessed, measured and actively managed in an energy trading business. Our risk functions are integral to the trading & shipping organisation and interact with the trading benches and other commercial functions to provide an invaluable insight into the management of our business.

 

Role rotations include credit risk, commodity risk, operational risk and commercial development.

How we do it

Now you know a little more about what we do, we’d like to take the opportunity to share some details around how we do it, and why our approach makes us stand out from the crowd. 

A culture that has you in mind, always
At bp, we take great pride in our open and collaborative approach to commercialism, and the support we offer to our people as they use their drive, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial edge to contribute to our success. We’re also strong believers in equality and inclusion. It’s one of the reasons why we maintain a flat structure and have open trading floor plan – giving you access to colleagues from diverse backgrounds, with differing perspectives and levels of experience.
Develop today, thrive tomorrow
We take talent from diverse backgrounds who have an interest in financial markets and have the drive and aptitude to succeed. If you can bring a commercial focus, entrepreneurial mindset, curiosity and flexibility, our trading & shipping programme will connect you with some of the very best training and development in the industry. We’re talking responsibility from day one. Roles and projects that impact the bottom line. Field trips to refineries, ships, tank farms and beyond. A buddy scheme pairing you up with a current employee. And much, much more besides. If you’re looking to learn and grow your skills, there really is no better place to do so than with bp.
Doing well by doing right
We know that our success is directly linked to behaving ethically and looking after what matters most – our people. It’s why we’ve worked so hard to build trading & shipping into a welcoming environment where representation and inclusion are always top of mind. Where the mental health and well-being of every colleague is respected and safeguarded – both inside and out of work. Where employees have a voice – they’re actively encouraged to share their ideas while we listen. Where we play by the rules, striking deals in an ethical and responsible way. And where outreach programs help us give back to the diverse communities our employees represent. Put simply, this is trading with a purpose – and we all profit as a result.
Evolving you – and our business
Joining trading & shipping as a student or graduate is your opportunity to transform your future – and play an integral part in helping us do likewise. As previously mentioned, we’ve got ambitious plans to reinvent bp, starting with achieving net zero status across our operations by 2050 or sooner, and cutting the carbon intensity of the products we sell by 50% in the same timeframe. Alongside this, we’re increasing the proportion of investment we make into non-oil and gas business. For you, that means developing your skills during a pivotal moment of our history and applying your talents to high profile initiatives set to redefine our role within the energy industry. Make a success of it, and there’s no telling how far you could go within bp after you complete your programme.

Rewards and benefits

  • A competitive salary
  • Additional financial rewards for individual or team performance
  • Generous holiday

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer --- Image by © Wavebreak Media Ltd/Veer/Corbis
  • Be a final year student or have less than two years professional work experience.
  • A passion for, and commitment to, responsible energy. 
  • Strong academic record in any degree discipline (bachelor's / master’s degree).

Delve deeper

Interactive trading up game

Test your ability to analyze, anticipate and react quickly.  Learn how to make the right decisions whilst optimizing your profits.

 

Play the game

Energy markets

bp Statistical Review 2022
bp’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 reveals that the growing shortages and increasing prices highlight the continuing importance of energy ‘security’ and ‘affordability’ alongside ‘lower carbon’ when addressing the energy trilemma
Find out more

Women in trading 

Hear about trading & shipping careers from women who work in them.

Watch Elise's video
Read Haena's story

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step.

Application process pdf / 336 KB

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
14 Oct 2013 --- Woman holding digital tablet in library --- Image by © Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Dad and son at kitchen table, mum and daughter in background

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process

life@bp  

