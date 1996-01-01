bp trading & shipping (T&S) is an integrator. We work across value chains, drawing together bp's capabilities to optimize energy systems.

Our work buying, selling and moving energy creates comprehensive offers for our 12,000 customers in 140 countries. We use our scale, breadth of expertise, and a combination of bp assets and third-party relationships to create multiple bp product and service options.

A critical outcome of our work is to speed the transition to a lower carbon economy. Our teams are experienced in developing new products and markets, driving our customers’ energy transitions through pioneering green initiatives.

At the same time, we are transforming the way energy moves around the globe. Our state-of-the-art partnership class LNG vessels use cutting edge technology, reduce carbon emissions and help us reach new markets across the globe. We are committed to delivering integrated energy solutions for our customers reliably, affordably, and increasingly lower in carbon.

Our ambition is to be the world’s leading energy marketing, operations, and trading team. To help us get there, we are always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across bp and beyond.