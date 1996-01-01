Site Traffic Information and Cookies

bp trading and shipping

About bp trading & shipping

Working with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, we integrate our products and services to provide the best energy solutions for 12,000 customers in 140 countries.

bp trading & shipping is one of the world’s leading energy marketing, operations, and trading teams

bp trading & shipping (T&S) is an integrator. We work across value chains, drawing together bp's capabilities to optimize energy systems.  

 

Our work buying, selling and moving energy creates comprehensive offers for our 12,000 customers in 140 countries. We use our scale, breadth of expertise, and a combination of bp assets and third-party relationships to create multiple bp product and service options.  

 

A critical outcome of our work is to speed the transition to a lower carbon economy. Our teams are experienced in developing new products and markets, driving our customers’ energy transitions through pioneering green initiatives. 

 

At the same time, we are transforming the way energy moves around the globe. Our state-of-the-art partnership class LNG vessels use cutting edge technology, reduce carbon emissions and help us reach new markets across the globe. We are committed to delivering integrated energy solutions for our customers reliably, affordably, and increasingly lower in carbon. 

 

Our ambition is to be the world’s leading energy marketing, operations, and trading team. To help us get there, we are always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across bp and beyond. 

 

 

In T&S, bp has one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses. Its distinctive expertise in trading, optimizing flows and managing price risk creates valuable customer solutions as well as creating competitive advantage for bp as we decarbonize our businessCarol HowleEVP, T&S

 

What we do

bp trading & shipping work to transform and connect the global energy market, offering our customers an integrated and innovative approach to energy.

Careers

At bp we have some of the best talent in the industry, made up of teams of ambitious, future-focused people from across the globe.

Documents and downloads

Library of our documents available for download

Crude assays

A full listing of all our crude assays, available to view and download.

SIRE inspections

The Oil Companies' International Marine Forum SIRE inspection format is used as our main ship inspection tool. Information available to view and download.

Vetting and clearance

bp places great importance on maintaining a quality portfolio of vessels and leading marine safety standards. Information available to view and download.

Terms and conditions

bp’s terms & conditions information, available to view and download.