bp in Azerbaijan

Baku, home of our head office, is Azerbaijan’s historical capital city. It sits right on the Caspian coast and our employees work in the elegant, tree-lined center. The city is home to exclusive boutiques and fantastic restaurants. There is plenty to see and do too, with a multitude of parks, beaches, galleries and museums. The office is modern and boasts a large variety of organized activities, including sports clubs, formal balls and regular get-togethers.



Even employees working offshore have a whole host of recreational activities to choose from. Our platforms usually contain gyms, TVs, DVDs, games consoles and fun, team activities like table tennis.