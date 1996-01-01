Site traffic information and cookies

We are looking for people to join us in a variety of roles across our business, engineering, science and supply and trading functions
On this page
bp in Azerbaijan
Opportunities
Summer Intern Showcase
Skills Refinery
Tips and advice
Dates for the diary
bp in Azerbaijan

Baku, home of our head office, is Azerbaijan’s historical capital city. It sits right on the Caspian coast and our employees work in the elegant, tree-lined center. The city is home to exclusive boutiques and fantastic restaurants. There is plenty to see and do too, with a multitude of parks, beaches, galleries and museums. The office is modern and boasts a large variety of organized activities, including sports clubs, formal balls and regular get-togethers.

 

Even employees working offshore have a whole host of recreational activities to choose from. Our platforms usually contain gyms, TVs, DVDs, games consoles and fun, team activities like table tennis.

Opportunities

Search and apply for our programmes

Graduate programmes

Intern programmes

Have a question or need some help? 

Please contact our early careers team at EarlyCareers@bp.com

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process

Dates for the diary

Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice. 

 

