Intern programmes

We offer 10 weeks structured summer internships which are the best way to complement your degree, you will benefit from a real job with real responsibility
Search and apply

Designed for penultimate year students our 10-week summer internship programme is designed to give you maximum exposure to our business. You’ll become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills and you’ll enjoy access to some of the most talented people in their fields.
 

On the programme, an intern manager and a buddy will help you to navigate the organization, network and learn everything you need to perform in the organisation. Completing an internship with us could mean that when returning to university for your final year, you could have a graduate role lined up for the for the following year.

bp Azerbaijan offers internship opportunities in the fascinating world of production and operations. 

 

Our 2023 summer internship program offers challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in one of the following streams:

  • petroleum and reservoir engineering
  • geoscience
  • wells
  • discipline and project engineering
  • finance
  • people & culture
  • supply chain and logistics

Applications are open now and will close on 15 December 2022.

Applications are now open. Please apply via Search and apply

Rewards and benefits

  • A competitive salary
  • Medical insurance and family support plans
  • Flexible working hours
  • Company wellbeing plan
  • Professional guidance and support on issues like legal queries, health and wellbeing

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • Relevant bachelor and/or master’s degree
  • Graduates of 2024 academic years are eligible to apply for 2023 internship programme
  • Ability to work under pressure and strong leadership, interpersonal and team working skills
  • Azerbaijan citizenship

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step
Take a look at our hints and tips from graduates and the recruitment team. 

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
