Intern programmes

On the programme, an intern manager and a buddy will help you to navigate the organization, network and learn everything you need to perform in the organisation. Completing an internship with us could mean that when returning to university for your final year, you could have a graduate role lined up for the for the following year.
Our 2023 summer internship program offers challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in one of the following streams:
Applications are open now and will close on 15 December 2022.
We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
More information about what you can expect from the application process
bp interns around the world took to their own social media channels to share some of their internship highlights
As bp and its partners agree with the Government of Azerbaijan to extend production from one of the country’s largest oil fields
We aspire to be a valued, trusted and long-term partner in the development of Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbon resources