Intern programmes

On the programme, an intern manager and a buddy will help you to navigate the organization, network and learn everything you need to perform in the organisation. Completing an internship with us could mean that when returning to university for your final year, you could have a graduate role lined up for the for the following year.

bp Azerbaijan offers internship opportunities in the fascinating world of production and operations.



Our 2023 summer internship program offers challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in one of the following streams:

petroleum and reservoir engineering

geoscience

wells

discipline and project engineering

finance

people & culture

supply chain and logistics

Applications are open now and will close on 15 December 2022.

