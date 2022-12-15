Graduate programmes

bp Azerbaijan offers graduate opportunities in the fascinating world of production and operations

Our 2023 graduate recruitment programme offers challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in petroleum engineering and geoscience, discipline engineering and HSE, finance and accounting. By joining bp early careers programme graduates will follow a structured development offer to accelerate the acquisition of foundational technical skills, experience and knowledge; and application in the business world.

The programme supports transition from university to discipline professional and provides a framework of ‘non-technical’ skills to support building personal effectiveness skills.

Applications are open now and will close on 15 December 2022.

