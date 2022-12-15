Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Azerbaijan
  6. Graduate programmes

Graduate programmes

bp Azerbaijan offers graduate opportunities in the fascinating world of production and operations
On this page
Search and apply
Rewards and benefits
Requirements
Application process
Tips and advice

Search and apply

bp Azerbaijan offers graduate opportunities in the fascinating world of production and operations

 

Our 2023 graduate recruitment programme offers challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in petroleum engineering and geoscience, discipline engineering and HSE, finance and accounting.  By joining bp early careers programme graduates will follow a structured development offer to accelerate the acquisition of foundational technical skills, experience and knowledge; and application in the business world.

 

The programme supports transition from university to discipline professional and provides a framework of ‘non-technical’ skills to support building personal effectiveness skills.

 

Applications are open now and will close on 15 December 2022.

Applications are now open. Please apply via Search and apply

Rewards and benefits

Rewards and benefits
  • A competitive salary
  • Medical insurance and family support plans
  • Flexible working hours
  • Company wellbeing plan
  • Continuous personal and professional development
  • Professional guidance and support on issues like legal queries, health and wellbeing
  • Global share programme

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • Relevant bachelor and/or master’s degree
  • Graduates of 2021, 2022 and 2023 academic years are eligible to apply for 2023 graduate programme
  • Ability to work and collaborate in fast-paced environment under strong leadership, resilience skills
  • Azerbaijan citizenship

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in Azerbaijan

We aspire to be a valued, trusted and long-term partner in the development of Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbon resources

Engineering the future

Esmira Qudratova joined the energy industry less than five years ago and has already worked on one of bp’s largest global projects

Caspian calling

As bp and its partners agree with the Government of Azerbaijan to extend production from one of the country’s largest oil fields