Early engagement programmes

During this one-week programme you’ll feel the culture, hear from our leaders, and learn how you can build your future career in bp.

Who can apply

All students, citizens of Azerbaijan and due to graduate in 2027.

Study in geology, geophysics, petrophysics and various engineering disciplines (mechanical, electrical, rotating equipment)

On our discovery week you will:

Participate in workshops held by our technical experts

Shadow our technical discipline representatives to acquire new skills

Get real inside to life at bp through interactive presentations and discussions

Opportunity to be fast-tracked to hirevue stage of our internship program in the following year (subject to demand and eligibility)

Launch your career with bp

Become a discovery week participant and accelerate your path to success. Don't miss this opportunity to fast-track your way and potentially secure a 2026 internship with bp.

Applications for the programme will open soon!