Early engagement programmes

During this one-week programme you’ll feel the culture, hear from our leaders, and learn how you can build your future career in bp.
All students, citizens of Azerbaijan and due to graduate in 2027.
Study in geology, geophysics, petrophysics and various engineering disciplines (mechanical, electrical, rotating equipment)
On our discovery week you will:
Become a discovery week participant and accelerate your path to success. Don't miss this opportunity to fast-track your way and potentially secure a 2026 internship with bp.
Open to university students graduating in 2027, our scholarship is a fascinating introduction to the energy industry. It will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer. You’ll also gain skills and knowledge that’ll help you apply for one of our internships in the future.
Female students, citizens of Azerbaijan and due to graduate in 2027 Studying in geology, geophysics, petrophysics, petroleum and reservoir engineering, drilling engineering and various engineering disciplines (industrial, project, mechanical, chemical, automation, electrical, civil, subsea, and pipeline)
On our scholarship programme you will:
Becoming one of our future female talent scholars will put you on a fast-track to a technical interview – getting you that bit closer to an internship with bp. So take the first step, and apply today.
