Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Azerbaijan
  6. Early engagement programmes

Early engagement programmes

Each year, bp opens its doors to a new generation of high achievers through our early engagement programmes

Search and apply

 

To find a suitable role, use our candidate matching tool below. Here you’ll find the position that’s right for you and be given the opportunity to apply.

 

Please note: You can apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year, then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications. The list of matched roles below are in no particular order. We recommend you explore each role that is suggested for you and apply to the one you’re most interested in.

Participants in our early engagement programmes will get the opportunity to hear from the brightest minds in bp and learn from their experiences as leaders in a global company, participate in interactive sessions with current graduates and gain insight into internships and careers within our industry.
Man typing on a laptop

Discovery week programme

Group of young women looking at a laptop screen

Future female talent scholarship

Discovery weeks

 

Open to university students graduating in 2027.  Our discovery week offers an insight into the opportunities within the energy industry and allows you to explore an area of your choice.   

Man typing on a laptop

During this one-week programme you’ll feel the culture, hear from our leaders, and learn how you can build your future career in bp.   

 

Who can apply

 

All students, citizens of Azerbaijan and due to graduate in 2027. 

 

Study in geology, geophysics, petrophysics and various engineering disciplines (mechanical, electrical, rotating equipment) 

 

On our discovery week you will:

  •  Participate in workshops held by our technical experts
  • Shadow our technical discipline representatives to acquire new skills
  • Get real inside to life at bp through interactive presentations and discussions
  • Opportunity to be fast-tracked to hirevue stage of our internship program in the following year (subject to demand and eligibility)  

 

Launch your career with bp   

 

Become a discovery week participant and accelerate your path to success. Don't miss this opportunity to fast-track your way and potentially secure a 2026 internship with bp. 

 

Applications for the programme will open soon!

 

 

Future female talent scholarship

 

Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. To succeed, we need to inspire and support the next generation of industry innovators. This is what our future talent scholarship is all about.  

 

Open to university students graduating in 2027, our scholarship is a fascinating introduction to the energy industry. It will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer. You’ll also gain skills and knowledge that’ll help you apply for one of our internships in the future. 

Group of young women looking at a laptop screen

Who can apply

 

Female students, citizens of Azerbaijan and due to graduate in 2027 Studying in geology, geophysics, petrophysics, petroleum and reservoir engineering, drilling engineering and various engineering disciplines (industrial, project, mechanical, chemical, automation, electrical, civil, subsea, and pipeline) 

 

On our scholarship programme you will:

  • Learn about bp
  • Get inspired by our strategy and 2050 aims
  • Join exclusive engagement events to kickstart your journey with us
  • Discover diverse career pathways within our business
  • Work with your peers on a group challenge
  • Acquire skills and knowledge to prepare you for future internships
  • Nomination for a company award to support your undergraduate journey 

Becoming one of our future female talent scholars will put you on a fast-track to a technical interview – getting you that bit closer to an internship with bp. So take the first step, and apply today.  

 

Applications for this programme will open soon!

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process

Upcoming events

You will have the opportunity to hear from our recruiters and discipline representatives, ask those important questions.

 

 

Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
X

Related content

#MyBPInternship: Aydan

bp interns around the world took to their own social media channels to share some of their internship highlights

Life@bp

Find out more about our culture, how you can progress your career and learn about bp's total rewards package

bp in Azerbaijan

We aspire to be a valued, trusted and long-term partner in the development of Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbon resources