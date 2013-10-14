bp in Indonesia

bp has more than 55 years of history in Indonesia. We operate Tangguh LNG in Papua Barat. Tangguh is the largest gas producing field in country, currently contributing 20% of national gas production and will increase to more than 30% once Tangguh's Train 3 starts-up following the completion of Tangguh Expansion Project. bp also has non-operated interest (30%) in Andaman II PSC, an offshore Deepwater exploration block in Aceh.



bp has a strong presence in Indonesia, besides the Gas business. Castrol manufacturing, the brand is available in over 10,000 retail stores served by a nationwide sales and distribution network. We also have the recent partnership of the fuel retail joint venture bp-AKR which opened 20 fuel stations in last couple of years. In addition to our Trading and Shipping as well as airbp as the only private company supplying jet fuel in Indonesia.