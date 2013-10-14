Site traffic information and cookies

Intern programmes

You’ll be able to begin your career in a challenging environment characterized by innovative thinking and teamwork
Search and apply

Intern programmes

Our 12-week summer internship programme is based in Jakarta and will commence in February - March 2023. It is designed to give you maximum exposure to our business. You will become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills, and you’ll be able to begin your career in a challenging and  environment.

 

Applications will open soon.

Rewards and benefits

Rewards and benefits
  • Compensation allowance during the kerja praktek or internship

Requirements

  • To apply, you’ll need to be in your penultimate year of study for kerja praktek or recently graduated (up to maximum one year from graduation) for an internship.
  • We look for students or recent graduates with a strong academic background and the determination and passion it takes to flourish.

Intern application process

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
