Intern programmes

Our 12-week summer internship programme is based in Jakarta and will commence in February - March 2023. It is designed to give you maximum exposure to our business. You will become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills, and you’ll be able to begin your career in a challenging and environment.
Applications will open soon.
We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
More information about what you can expect from the application process
The Government of Indonesia has granted a 20-year extension of the Tangguh production sharing contract (Tangguh PSC) to bp