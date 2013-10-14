Site traffic information and cookies

Graduate programmes

bp Indonesia offers graduate opportunities in the exciting world of energy production and operations
Search and apply

Graduate programmes

bp Indonesia offers graduate opportunities in the exciting world of energy production and operations 

 

Our 2023 graduate programmes offer challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in petroleum engineering and geoscience, discipline engineering and HSE&C, finance and accounting. 

 

bp graduates programme will follow a structured development offer to accelerate the technical skills, experience and knowledge. 

 

The programme supports transition from university to discipline professional and provides a framework of ‘non-technical’ skills to support building personal effectiveness skills. 

 

Applications are now open.

Work experience
You will enjoy the best possible exposure to different business segments, plus support and flexibility. Expect real accountability from day one.
Development and training
Your line manager will help you set clear, tangible objectives and have regular conversations with you that are designed to help you develop and thrive. We actively encourage continuous learning. You’ll gain valuable skills and knowledge through your work experience, your colleagues and a structured learning programme. 
Community
We operate as one bp and believe that building strong relationships and networks is key to your success. There will be plenty of opportunities for you to make long-lasting friendships and business connections across bp.

Rewards and benefits

Rewards and benefits
  • Competitive salary
  • Flexible working hours
  • Private medical insurance
  • Health and retirement plans
  • Employee assistance programme
  • Generous holiday allowance

Requirements

  • Bachelor's degree in a relevant discipline with good track record of academic achievement.
  • On top of this we look for the interest, determination and passion it takes to flourish.

Graduate application process

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
