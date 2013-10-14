Graduate programmes

bp Indonesia offers graduate opportunities in the exciting world of energy production and operations

Our 2023 graduate programmes offer challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in petroleum engineering and geoscience, discipline engineering and HSE&C, finance and accounting.

bp graduates programme will follow a structured development offer to accelerate the technical skills, experience and knowledge.

The programme supports transition from university to discipline professional and provides a framework of ‘non-technical’ skills to support building personal effectiveness skills.

Applications are now open.

