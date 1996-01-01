Site traffic information and cookies

bp signs Agung I and Agung II Production Sharing Contracts
bp donates 3.7 million masks for COVID-19 pandemic effort in Indonesia
Energy Outlook 2022

Today, bp plc through bp Indonesia donated around 13 billion Rupiah to the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) to support the COVID-19 pandemic effort in Indonesia.

TIAP

The Tangguh Independent Advisory Panel (TIAP) was established to provide external advice regarding non-commercial aspects of Tangguh LNG. View the latest TIAP report and bp responses here.
ICBS

Read our Integrated Community Based Security (ICBS) policy and our latest report on Police coordination here.
Tangguh LNG

Find the latest press releases from bp Indonesia.
BP in Indonesia

With 50 years of operating history in Indonesia, bp has become one of the largest foreign investors in the country.
Products and services

bp operates all of its main business streams in Indonesia, including lubricants and aviation fuel businesses.
Be a part of the team

We offer everything you need for a challenging and rewarding career.

Sustainability report 2021

Statistical Review of World Energy 2022

Annual Report 2021