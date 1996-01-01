Site traffic information and cookies

Reports

Browse through reports and documents archive from bp Indonesia
Tangguh Independent Advisory Panel (TIAP) Report & bp Response
2020 TIAP Report on Operations and Tangguh Expansion Project (English) pdf / 1432 KB
2020 bp response to the Third TIAP Report on Operations and Train-3 Project (English) pdf / 508 KB
2017 - TIAP Report on Operations and Tangguh Expansion Project (English) pdf / 880.3 KB
2017 - bp Response to TIAP Report on Operations and Tangguh Expansion Project (English) pdf / 854.7 KB
2015 - TIAP Second Report on Operations and Proposed Expansion (English) pdf / 774 KB
2015 - bp Response to the Second TIAP Report on Operations and Proposed Expansion (English) pdf / 394.6 KB
2014 - TIAP First Report on Operations and Proposed Expansion (English) pdf / 1.7 MB
2014 - bp Response to the First TIAP Report on Operations and Proposed Expansion (English) pdf / 218.8 KB
2012 - TIAP Second Report on Operations Phase (English) pdf / 877 KB
2012 - bp Response to the Second TIAP Report on Operations Phase (English) pdf / 160.8 KB
2011 - TIAP First Report on Operations Phase (English) pdf / 352.3 KB
2011 - bp Response to the First TIAP Report on Operations Phase (English) pdf / 121.4 KB
2009 - TIAP Seventh Report (English) pdf / 1.7 MB
2009 - bp Response to the Seventh TIAP Report (English) pdf / 120.9 KB
2008 - TIAP Sixth Report (English) pdf / 5.7 MB
2008 - bp Response to the Sixth TIAP Report (English) pdf / 72.5 KB
2007 - TIAP Fifth Report (English) pdf / 857.1 KB
2007 - bp Response to the Fifth TIAP Report (English) pdf / 150 KB
2006 - TIAP Fourth Report (English) pdf / 1.7 MB
2006 - bp Response to the Fourth TIAP Report (English) pdf / 231.7 KB
2005 - TIAP Third Report (English) pdf / 1.7 MB
2005 - bp Response to the Third TIAP Report (English) pdf / 174.4 KB
2003 - TIAP Second Report (English) pdf / 794.1 KB
2003 - bp Response to the Second TIAP Report (English) pdf / 74.4 KB
2002 - TIAP First Report (English) pdf / 115.4 KB
2002 - bp Response to the First TIAP Report (English) pdf / 63.1 KB
Police Coordination Report
Other Documents

Global reporting

Download bp group reports or read them online
Sustainability report 2021 – photo montage

Sustainability report 2021

Sustainability at bp is about creating value by connecting the business opportunities of the energy transition with our aims and objectives for people, our planet and getting to net zero

Sustainability report 2021 pdf / 10.9 MB
ESG graphic

ESG at bp

Our reporting is focused on the material sustainability issues that matter to our stakeholders. We refer to different reporting frameworks and standards to inform our reporting. Find details of our reports, policies and positions, ESG data, and frameworks and standards below, or read more about ESG at bp in our investors section

Download the ESG datasheet XLSX xlsx / 138.1 KB
Download the ESG datasheet PDF pdf / 538.4 KB
Download the ESG investor pack pdf / 6.5 MB
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021

An overview of bp’s key activities, events and results in 2021, together with commentary on our performance and ambition as we move forward

Annual Report and Form 20F 2021 pdf / 8.3 MB
Energy Outlook 2022 edition

Energy Outlook 2022

Energy Outlook 2022 explores the key uncertainties surrounding the energy transition and is focused on three main scenarios: Accelerated, Net Zero and New Momentum
bp Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 – identifier

Statistical Review of World Energy 2022

This year's edition highlights the continuing importance of energy ‘security’ and ‘affordability’ alongside ‘lower carbon’ when addressing the energy trilemma
Energy Outlook 2022 pdf / 2.6 MB
Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 pdf / 6.1 MB
bp week image of cityscape

bp week

Over three afternoons on 14-16 September, chief executive officer Bernard Looney and members of his leadership team offered further insight into bp’s new strategy, which was launched on 4 August

Find out more