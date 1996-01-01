We believe that societies and local communities where we work should benefit from our presence

bp's projects and operations have the potential to affect local communities in a positive way by creating jobs, generating tax revenues, providing opportunities for local suppliers and supporting community development initiatives.

We work with governments, non-governmental organizations and international agencies to foster good governance in countries where we operate, by improving transparency. bp believes in the importance of consultation with communities throughout the life cycle of the project and operations.

Our ability to operate safely and continuously can depend on obtaining the necessary official permits from the authorities and on the informal permission and support of the communities in the surrounding area.

Our operations can bring about positive and negative impacts to societies and communities. We screen for possible socio-economic impacts in the early stages of our project planning process. We also conduct impact assessments to help us to better understand how we can avoid or mitigate negative impacts and identify opportunities for positive impacts throughout the life cycle of our project and operations.