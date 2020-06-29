Site traffic information and cookies

Contact us

bp Berau Ltd

Perkantoran Hijau Arkadia

Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 88
Jakarta 12520
INDONESIA

 

Phone: +62 21 7883 8000 (Hunting)

Phone: +62 21 7854 4777 (Tangguh Site)

Fax: +62 21 7854 9165

 

General enquiries

Contact bp online

 

Media enquiries

Wigra Hanafiah (Mr.)
Phone: +62 21 7854 8743

Email: wigra.hanafiah@bp.com

Castrol Indonesia

Perkantoran Hijau Arkadia, Tower B 9th Floor

Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 88
Jakarta 12520
INDONESIA

Phone: +62 21 7884 3878
Fax: +62 21 78843876

Visit Castrol website

bp Petrochemical Indonesia

bp announced on 29 June 2020 that it had agreed to sell its petrochemicals business to INEOS, a global leader in petrochemicals. The sale completed on Thursday 31 December and the business, along with 1,700 employees, has now been transferred to INEOS.


The new businesses can now be contacted at:

INEOS acetyls: ineosacetyls.com

INEOS aromatics: ineosaromatics.com

 

See the original bp press release for more background

bp AKR

AKR Tower

JL. Panjang No. 5 Kebon Jeruk
Jakarta Barat 11530, Indonesia

 

Phone: +62 21 5311110

 

Share your experience at bp Site:

Email : customerservice@bpakr.com

WhatsApp : 08559990060

 

Product quality related queries

WhatsApp/call : 08559990080

