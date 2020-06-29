Contact us

bp Petrochemical Indonesia

bp announced on 29 June 2020 that it had agreed to sell its petrochemicals business to INEOS, a global leader in petrochemicals. The sale completed on Thursday 31 December and the business, along with 1,700 employees, has now been transferred to INEOS.



The new businesses can now be contacted at:

INEOS acetyls: ineosacetyls.com

INEOS aromatics: ineosaromatics.com

See the original bp press release for more background