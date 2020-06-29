Contact us

Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 88
Jakarta 12520
INDONESIA
Phone: +62 21 7883 8000 (Hunting)
Phone: +62 21 7854 4777 (Tangguh Site)
Fax: +62 21 7854 9165
Wigra Hanafiah (Mr.)
Phone: +62 21 7854 8743
Email: wigra.hanafiah@bp.com
Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 88
Jakarta 12520
INDONESIA
Phone: +62 21 7884 3878
Fax: +62 21 78843876
Visit Castrol website
bp announced on 29 June 2020 that it had agreed to sell its petrochemicals business to INEOS, a global leader in petrochemicals. The sale completed on Thursday 31 December and the business, along with 1,700 employees, has now been transferred to INEOS.
The new businesses can now be contacted at:
INEOS acetyls: ineosacetyls.com
INEOS aromatics: ineosaromatics.com
See the original bp press release for more background
JL. Panjang No. 5 Kebon Jeruk
Jakarta Barat 11530, Indonesia
Phone: +62 21 5311110
Email : customerservice@bpakr.com
WhatsApp : 08559990060
WhatsApp/call : 08559990080
We are a global energy business with offices around the world. Find your nearest fuel station or contact bp in your country