Tangguh LNG is a unitized development of six gas fields located in the Wiriagar, Berau and Muturi Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) in Bintuni Bay, Papua Barat

The gas reserves were discovered in the mid-1990s by Atlantic Richfield Co. (ARCO). Tangguh LNG is operated by BP Berau Ltd. (100% owned by bp). Other wholly-owned bp subsidiaries at Tangguh LNG development are BP Muturi Holdings B.V., BP Wiriagar Ltd. and Wiriagar Overseas Ltd. – giving bp a 40.22% consolidated interest in Tangguh LNG.

Other Tangguh Partners are: MI Berau B.V. (16.30%)

CNOOC Muturi Ltd. (13.90%)

Nippon Oil Exploration (Berau) Ltd. (12.23%)

KG Berau Petroleum Ltd (8.56%)

KG Wiriagar Petroleum Ltd. (1.44%)

Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi Inc. (7.35%)

Tangguh started production in 2009, just four years after its initial sanction by the Government of Indonesia, and is now operating at design capacity with work currently ongoing to expand the plant through the addition of a third train (Train 3).

