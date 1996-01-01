bp and the Tangguh LNG joint venture partners – Mitsubishi, Inpex, CNOOC, JX Nippon, KG Mitsui and LNG Japan – are looking into the future at Tangguh LNG, beyond Train 3 that we are currently building to expand Tangguh.

In the Tangguh Expansion Phase 2, we are working to deliver an integrated project known as Project UCC comprising Ubadari gas field development, enhanced gas recovery through carbon capture, utilization and storage (EGR/CCUS), and onshore compression. The Government of Indonesia approved Ubadari gas field development and Vorwata EGR/CCUS plan of development in August 2021.

