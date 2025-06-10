Tangguh LNG expands education access for Bintuni youths

Students from Teluk Bintuni, sponsored by Tangguh, participated in the AFS STEM Innovator 2024 programme in Jakarta

Teluk Bintuni – In celebration of Teluk Bintuni Regency’s 22nd anniversary, Tangguh LNG reaffirmed its commitment to supporting human resources development through various education initiatives. Since 2006, Tangguh LNG has awarded more than 1,400 scholarships to students from Papua. In the past year alone, 63 students from Teluk Bintuni have received higher education scholarships and are currently studying at various universities, including Cendrawasih University in Jayapura, Papua University in Manokwari, as well as Papua Christian University and Saint Paul Polytechnic in Sorong. Support for Papuan students has also been extended through a collaboration with the British Embassy via the Chevening/bp Scholarship Programme. Launched in August 2024, the programme is designed to support three Papuan students each year to pursue a one-year Master's degree in the UK, covering the 2025–2028 period.



“In addition to our regular scholarship programmes, bp has developed other initiatives to expand access to education in Papua. One of these is the Chevening/bp Scholarship Programme, which is fully funded by bp as part of our commitment to help nurture future young Papuan leaders through international education.” Desy Unidjaja , VP Communications & External Affairs, bp Indonesia

Another Master’s level scholarship programme currently underway is a collaborationbetween Tangguh LNG and the Bandung Institute of Technology, offering two-yearscholarships for two national students, with opportunities opened to Papuan applicants.

Access to learning for students and teachers

Since 2022, 29 students aged 15–17 from Teluk Bintuni have participated in the AFS STEM Innovator programme in Jakarta. The initiative aims to equip youth with skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). This year, two teachers from Tomu and Bintuni have been selected to join the AFS Youth Assembly in New York this August, alongside participants from various countries.

To help sustain basic education in local villages, Tangguh LNG is also providing monthly stipends for 32 contract teachers through partnerships with three local education foundations: Muhammadiyah, YPK, and YPPK. Through these various initiatives, Tangguh LNG continues to support educational progress in Papua Barat as part of its long-term contribution to improving community welfare in the areas where it operates.

Editor’s note: Tangguh LNG is the largest gas producer in Indonesia, contributing around 35% of national gas output. Tangguh has been operating since 2009 and now consists of offshore gas production facilities supplying three LNG trains, each with a capacity of 3.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa). Currently, 70 percent of the workforce operating Tangguh LNG is from Papua, including over 100 young Papuans who have completed a three-year internationally certified technician training programme.