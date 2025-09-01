Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Berheta and Varrent from Papua Barat win at the Indonesian Genomics Olympiad 2025

Release date:
1 September 2025
Download press release pdf / 559.8 KB
Varrent Vemaria Val Rooey (seventh from right) received the 3rd place award in the primary school level, affirmative category, at the Indonesian Genomics Olympiad in Jakarta on 25 August 2025

Jakarta - Two talented students from Papua Barat, Berheta Simuna from SMA Negeri Saengga in Teluk Bintuni Regency, and Varrent Vemaria Val Rooey from SD Inpres Kokas in Fakfak Regency, have emerged as winners in the 2025 Indonesian Genomics Olympiad (IGO) held in Jakarta on Sunday, 25 August 2025.

 

Among 63 finalists from across Indonesia, Berheta secured 2nd place in the high school category, while Varrent took 3rd place in the elementary school category. Both students competed in the affirmative category, a special category designed to provide greater opportunities for students from Papua and remote areas to compete at the national level.

Berheta Simuna (fifth from left) received the 2nd Place award in the senior high school level, affirmative category, at the Indonesian Genomics Olympiad in Jakarta on 25 August 2025

SMA Negeri Saengga and SD Inpres Kokas are among the schools in Papua Barat which receiveeducational assistance from bp. bp's support for the 2025 IGO is part of its long-term commitment to improving the quality of education and providing opportunities for Papua Barat students to compete at the national level.

 

Through various education initiatives, bp has helped enhance the quality of education in the province, including providing scholarships to over 1,400 Papuan students and supporting the participation of students and teachers from Teluk Bintuni in programmes such as the AFS STEM Innovator at the national level and AFS Youth Assembly at the international level.

Notes to editor :

 

  • bp is the operator of Tangguh LNG, acting on behalf of Tangguh Production Sharing ContractPartners.
  • Tangguh LNG is Indonesia's largest gas producer, contributing 35% of the country’s natural gasproduction.
  • Since 2005, Tangguh has invested over US$80 million in community development programmes, which support sustainable livelihood of more than 20,000 people in 10 districts around Tangguh LNG. These programmes span health and education, livelihood and entrepreneurship development for Indigenous communities, and environmental sustainability and biodiversityinitiatives. bp is committed to being a responsible neighbour to the communities where it operates.

For more information:

bp Indonesia: +62 21 7854 8743, wigra.hanafiah@bp.com