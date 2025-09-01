Berheta and Varrent from Papua Barat win at the Indonesian Genomics Olympiad 2025

Jakarta - Two talented students from Papua Barat, Berheta Simuna from SMA Negeri Saengga in Teluk Bintuni Regency, and Varrent Vemaria Val Rooey from SD Inpres Kokas in Fakfak Regency, have emerged as winners in the 2025 Indonesian Genomics Olympiad (IGO) held in Jakarta on Sunday, 25 August 2025.

Among 63 finalists from across Indonesia, Berheta secured 2nd place in the high school category, while Varrent took 3rd place in the elementary school category. Both students competed in the affirmative category, a special category designed to provide greater opportunities for students from Papua and remote areas to compete at the national level.