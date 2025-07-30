First steel cutting for the fabrication of Tangguh UCC project platform

The first steel cutting ceremony for Tangguh UCC project platform fabrication was done on 29 July 2025 at the Karimun yard in the Riau Islands province of Indonesia. The cutting of the steel frame marks the start of jacket fabrication for the platform that will be used in the Tangguh UCC project.

The UCC project, which includes the development of the Ubadari gas field, enhanced gas recovery (EGR) through carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), and onshore compression, expands and leverages existing infrastructure at the Tangguh LNG facility in Papua Barat.