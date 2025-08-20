Two Papua Barat students advance to the finals of the Indonesian Genomics Olympiad in Jakarta

Teluk Bintuni – Papua Barat’s education sector has once again made its mark. Two students from Teluk Bintuni Regency and Fakfak Regency have advanced to the final round of the Indonesian Genomics Olympiad (IGO) 2025, a national-level scientific competition that introduces genomics to elementary, junior high, and senior high school students in an inclusive and practical way. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the entire genome of an organism — the complete set of genetic information contained in DNA.

The two finalists are:

Berheta Simuna, a 12th-grade student from Saengga State High School, Teluk Bintuni Regency. Varrent Vemaria Val Rooey, a 6th-grade student from Kokas State Elementary School, Fakfak Regency.

Both will represent their respective regencies in the final round, which will be held from 22 – 24 August 2025 in Jakarta. The final will test participants’ knowledge and skills through a series of theoretical exams, analytical tasks, and hands-on experiments that demand precision, logic, and creativity.

This achievement marks the peak of a long journey that began with the preliminary stage, where 4,659 students from all over Indonesia participated. In Teluk Bintuni and Fakfak, 89 students registered, and 10 students made it to the semifinals. They came from various schools such as YPK Serito Elementary School, Taroi State Elementary School, Arguni State Elementary School, Kokas State Elementary School, YPK Tanah Merah Junior High, and Saengga State High School.

The process from the preliminary to the semifinal stage was enriched with intensive mentoring from Indonesia Mengajar facilitators, who worked closely with schoolteachers. The mentoring covered basic biology, genetics, biotechnology, and bioinformatics, including virtual experiment simulations. All of this was made possible thanks to the full support of bp Indonesia, which remains committed to improving the quality of education in Teluk Bintuni and Fakfak.

For Varrent, this achievement is both joyful and humbling. “I feel so happy because I can make my parents proud. Right now, I’m preparing myself by studying harder, being more diligent, and taking care of my health. I’m grateful to my teachers, and especially to bp and Indonesia Mengajar for giving me the opportunity to join the Indonesian Genomics Olympiad. See you in Jakarta!” she said enthusiastically.

Meanwhile, Berheta shared her emotional reaction upon learning she had made it to the finals. “I didn’t expect it at all. When I found out I made it, I felt emotional and happy. I went home and told my parents—they were shocked. I want to thank Indonesia Mengajar for sending Kak Dei to mentor me from the beginning and thank bp for facilitating my journey from Papua Barat to Jakarta.”

bp’s support for education in Teluk Bintuni and Fakfak, especially for communities around Tangguh LNG, has enabled students to achieve many other accomplishments, including: 29 students from Teluk Bintuni participated in the AFS STEM Innovator programme; two teachers from Tomu and Bintuni selected to attend the AFS Youth Assembly in New York, USA; over 1,400 Papuan students and university students from Papua received scholarships from Tangguh.

In addition, Tangguh LNG supports the development of model schools in Teluk Bintuni and Fakfak and provides monthly stipends for 32 contract teachers in villages around its operational area.

IGO is not just a competition — it’s an educational movement that brings future science closer to Indonesian children from diverse backgrounds. The achievements of these two finalists from Papua Barat are proofs that great potential can come from anywhere, when there is the space, support, and equal opportunities.

May Berheta and Varrent’s journey in Jakarta inspire more Papuan students to dream big and excel on both national and global stages.