There are nearly 200 people working at BP in Thailand.
During the graduate programme, you will be assigned with projects which will aim to solve daily issues with sales, customer service, supply chain operation and support teams in order to maintain the product availability to meet customer requirements. This 18-month program shall allow you to also define your career in an innovative and challenging environment.
Our sales & marketing graduate schemes are 18-month programmes. These consist of shadow and independent stints in sales & marketing. You will have an opportunity to learn and grow in various sales horizontals and verticals.
Our supply chain graduate schemes are 18-month programmes where you will be based at Castrol’s manufacturing plants or with the core supply chain team. The program consists of a stint in manufacturing or in safety with various cross-functional projects.
This 18-month journey will incorporate online and virtual learning with face-to-face classroom and on-the-job training to help you develop behavioural and technical skills to build a truly outstanding career. You will have a buddy and mentor assigned to you throughout the year, helping you to navigate the organisation, guide your development and learn what it takes to be successful in your career with bp.
