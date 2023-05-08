Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Thailand

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Lubricants are at the centre of our business in Thailand. Castrol has been a well-known name in Thailand for nearly 100 years we also blend and sell Castrol lubricant products here
Our businesses in Thailand include BP - Castrol Automotive Lubes, Castrol Industrial and Marine & Energy Lubricants

 

There are nearly 200 people working at BP in Thailand.

 

During the graduate programme, you will be assigned with projects which will aim to solve daily issues with sales, customer service, supply chain operation and support teams in order to maintain the product availability to meet customer requirements. This 18-month program shall allow you to also define your career in an innovative and challenging environment. 

Sales & marketing programme

 

Our sales & marketing graduate schemes are 18-month programmes. These consist of shadow and independent stints in sales & marketing. You will have an opportunity to learn and grow in various sales horizontals and verticals. 

 

Supply chain programme 

 

Our supply chain graduate schemes are 18-month programmes where you will be based at Castrol’s manufacturing plants or with the core supply chain team. The program consists of a stint in manufacturing or in safety with various cross-functional projects. 

This 18-month journey will incorporate online and virtual learning with face-to-face classroom and on-the-job training to help you develop behavioural and technical skills to build a truly outstanding career. You will have a buddy and mentor assigned to you throughout the year, helping you to navigate the organisation, guide your development and learn what it takes to be successful in your career with bp.

Work experience
You will enjoy the best possible exposure to different business segments, plus support and flexibility. Expect real accountability from day one.
Development and training
My Plan is our robust performance management process. Your line manager will help you set clear, tangible objectives and have regular conversations with you that are designed to help you develop and thrive. We actively encourage continuous learning. You’ll gain valuable skills and knowledge through your work experience, your colleagues and a structured learning programme. 
Community
We operate as one bp and believe that building strong relationships and networks is key to your success. There will be plenty of opportunities for you to make long-lasting friendships and business connections across bp.

Rewards and benefits
  • A competitive salary.
  • Mentoring and buddy programmes throughout year.
  • A personalized learning journey.
  • Continuous support and feedback.

Smiling student using a tablet computer
Sales and marketing graduate trainee
  • A post-graduate degree in the field of Business Administration, Marketing, General Management, Economics, Chemical Engineering or any related discipline.
  • A passion for, and commitment to, be in sales or marketing role.
  • Strong academic record in any degree discipline (bachelor's / master’s degree); ideally a GPA of 3.4.
  • Those who are still in their early career stage 2-3 years’ experience, preferably in Sales.
  • Excellent interpersonal, team-working and communication skills with leadership qualities.
  • Have driving license and able to travel domestically within the country up to 75%.
Supply chain graduate trainee
  • A post-graduate degree in the field of Logistic/warehouse Management, Industrial Engineering, Chemical Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, or any related discipline.
  • Strong academic record in any degree discipline (bachelor's / master’s degree); ideally a GPA of 3.4.
  • 2 - 3 year’s experience in logistic/warehouse, manufacturing, process engineering, process control and process improvement will be an advantage.
  • Excellent interpersonal, team-working and communication skills with leadership qualities.
  • Able to work in Samut Sakhon Industrial Estate.

  • Online application form
  • Online tests
  • Video interview
  • Assessment center
  • Offer and feedback

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process

