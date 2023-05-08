During the graduate programme, you will be assigned with projects which will aim to solve daily issues with sales, customer service, supply chain operation and support teams in order to maintain the product availability to meet customer requirements. This 18-month program shall allow you to also define your career in an innovative and challenging environment.

There are nearly 200 people working at BP in Thailand.

Graduate programmes

Sales & marketing programme

Our sales & marketing graduate schemes are 18-month programmes. These consist of shadow and independent stints in sales & marketing. You will have an opportunity to learn and grow in various sales horizontals and verticals.

Supply chain programme

Our supply chain graduate schemes are 18-month programmes where you will be based at Castrol’s manufacturing plants or with the core supply chain team. The program consists of a stint in manufacturing or in safety with various cross-functional projects.

