  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Turkey

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

From refining and marketing investments and major Upstream projects to children's theatres on road safety, our work in Turkey is varied and wide-ranging
On this page
Search and apply
Graduate programme
Summer internship programme
Rewards and benefits
Requirements
Tips and advice

Search and apply

 

Graduate programme

bp Turkey offers graduate opportunities in the fascinating world of customer and products

 

We’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture.

 

Our graduate recruitment programme offers challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in bp Sales.

 

Applications for this programme have now closed.

 

For any additional information, you can email the recruitment team at EarlyCareers@bp.com

Rewards and benefits

  • A competitive salary based on the experience you bring and your academic qualifications.
  • Medical insurance
  • Flexible working hours
  • Paid vacation days and public holidays, plus company wellbeing plan
  • Continuous personal and professional development
  • Professional guidance and support on issues like legal queries, health and wellbeing.

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • Relevant bachelor and/or master’s degree
  • 2019, 2020 and 2021 graduates are eligible to apply and will be considered for the programme
  • Turkish citizenship
  • Ability to work and collaborate in fast-paced environment under strong leadership, resilience skills.

Summer internship programme

We are pleased to advise the launch of 2022 summer internship programme offering opportunities in C&P Castrol customer operations and technical services.

 

This is a 2-month programme during August-September.

 

We welcome applications from students who match the following criteria:

  • Relevant penultimate year of bachelor and/or master’s degree students
  • Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Mining/Metallurgy Engineering, Business & Management, Civil Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics and Supply Chain& Logistics backgrounded students•
  • Strong communications skills and quick learners
  • Turkish citizenship

 

Applications for this programme have now closed.

 

For any additional information, you can email the recruitment team at EarlyCareers@bp.com

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
