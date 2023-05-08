Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Poland

Poland

bp is one of the largest companies in the world, known mainly due to the huge network of petrol stations operating in many countries
Search and apply
Graduate programmes
Duties and responsibilities
Requirements
Tips and advice

Search and apply

To search and apply for alternative roles in Poland, please visit the local language site

Commercial graduate programme  - Kraków

This programme will be based in Kraków for the duration, full mobility within Poland is not required.

 

Projects to challenge you. People to inspire you. Training to develop you.  Joining the bp graduate programme in Poland, you’ll enjoy real responsibility from day one and the freedom to choose your own path. Improving your knowledge, stretching your skills and gaining real-world experience alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry. 

 

For the duration of the programme you’ll be working in the Downstream part of our business. The Downstream segment has global manufacturing and marketing operations. It is the product and service-led arm of bp, made up of three businesses (Fuels, Lubricants, and Petrochemicals). Join us as a commercial graduate in Poland and you’ll be supporting our Fuels ESA (Europe & Southern Africa) business.

 

In Fuels ESA we know that what we do is important for bp and for our customers. We safely manufacture, transport and market quality products, which fulfil everybody’s needs for warmth, light and mobility.

 

Our industry is changing faster than at any time in our lifetime. The world is mobilising to make low carbon a reality. We will help drive this transition, leveraging digital technology to modernise the way we work and keeping our customers at the heart of what we do. 

Duties and responsibilities

Over the course of the three year programme you will complete rotations in a mixture of customer facing, operational and analytical roles, in areas such as Sales and Marketing, Supply and Retail. You could be handling retail petrol station territories or preparing business cases for improved supply contracts or even evaluating strategic improvements to meet our customers’ needs better.

 

The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business, but your duties and responsibilities will include:

  • Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions.
  • Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company.
  • Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence.
  • Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety.

 

As part of the programme you will also receive structured learning opportunities and access to a buddy and mentor who will help you navigate the organization, guide your development and expand your network. 

Requirements

If you have a willingness to make decisions, a desire to learn and the passion to demonstrate your skills, we strongly encourage you to apply.

 

  • A strong interest in business, as well as sound analytical and problem-solving skills and a passion to excel and deliver results are also appealing.
  • You will also need a Bachelors degree (or equivalent) ideally in a Business related area of study and some previous work experience in a recognised company. 
  • To apply to this role you must currently hold the right to work in Poland and be in fluent in Polish. 
  • You will need professional competency in English.

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
