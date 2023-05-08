Commercial graduate programme - Kraków

This programme will be based in Kraków for the duration, full mobility within Poland is not required.

Projects to challenge you. People to inspire you. Training to develop you. Joining the bp graduate programme in Poland, you’ll enjoy real responsibility from day one and the freedom to choose your own path. Improving your knowledge, stretching your skills and gaining real-world experience alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry.

For the duration of the programme you’ll be working in the Downstream part of our business. The Downstream segment has global manufacturing and marketing operations. It is the product and service-led arm of bp, made up of three businesses (Fuels, Lubricants, and Petrochemicals). Join us as a commercial graduate in Poland and you’ll be supporting our Fuels ESA (Europe & Southern Africa) business.

In Fuels ESA we know that what we do is important for bp and for our customers. We safely manufacture, transport and market quality products, which fulfil everybody’s needs for warmth, light and mobility.

Our industry is changing faster than at any time in our lifetime. The world is mobilising to make low carbon a reality. We will help drive this transition, leveraging digital technology to modernise the way we work and keeping our customers at the heart of what we do.

