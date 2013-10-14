We are based in the most sustainable office in the region. Our main office is located in Madrid with around 400 employees. Here we host all the entities that operate in bp; customer & products (mobility & convenience, aviation, bp pulse, supply & midstream and Castrol), trading & shipping, gas & low carbon energy and also the functions that provide support to the company (e.g. finance, people & culture, information technology, etc.). It’s a fully open space which contributes to creating a friendly, one team culture. You can enjoy additional benefits such as a canteen, parking lot, medical services and physiotherapy.

The refinery in Castellón (Comunidad Valenciana) has operated since 1967 and is one of the most important companies in the region. In an industrial environment you’ll be able to learn the most challenging projects. It’s well known as a best-in-class refinery at a global scale.

